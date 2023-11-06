Minnesota Wild Recalls Center Nic Petan from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Petan, 28 (3/22/95), has recorded 12 points (1-11=12) in 10 games played for Iowa this season, leading the club in scoring, assists and power-play assists (six) while ranking third in shots on goal (24). The 5-foot-9 native of Delta, British Columbia, led Iowa with 62 points (23-39=62), eight game-winning goals (GWG) and a plus-20 rating in 53 games played during the 2022-23 season while ranking second in assists and third in goals and shots on goal (154). He also skated in 10 games for the Minnesota Wild during the 2022-23 season, posting three points (1-2=3) and two penalty minutes (PIM).
Petan owns 33 points (7-26=33) and 44 PIM in 164 career NHL games with Minnesota, Vancouver (2021-22), Toronto (2018-21) and Winnipeg (2015-19). He has appeared in 247 career AHL games in eight seasons with Iowa (2022-24), Abbotsford (2021-22), Toronto (2019-21) and Manitoba (2016-18), tallying 253 points (81-172=253), a plus-24 rating, 27 power-play goals (PPG), 20 GWG and 148 PIM.
Petan was selected by Winnipeg in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. Minnesota signed Petan to a two-year, two-way contract on July 13, 2022. Petan wears sweater No. 19 with the Wild. The Wild travels to play the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.
