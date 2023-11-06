Minnesota Wild Recalls Center Nic Petan from Iowa

Petan, 28 (3/22/95), has recorded 12 points (1-11=12) in 10 games played for Iowa this season, leading the club in scoring, assists and power-play assists (six) while ranking third in shots on goal (24). The 5-foot-9 native of Delta, British Columbia, led Iowa with 62 points (23-39=62), eight game-winning goals (GWG) and a plus-20 rating in 53 games played during the 2022-23 season while ranking second in assists and third in goals and shots on goal (154). He also skated in 10 games for the Minnesota Wild during the 2022-23 season, posting three points (1-2=3) and two penalty minutes (PIM).

Petan owns 33 points (7-26=33) and 44 PIM in 164 career NHL games with Minnesota, Vancouver (2021-22), Toronto (2018-21) and Winnipeg (2015-19). He has appeared in 247 career AHL games in eight seasons with Iowa (2022-24), Abbotsford (2021-22), Toronto (2019-21) and Manitoba (2016-18), tallying 253 points (81-172=253), a plus-24 rating, 27 power-play goals (PPG), 20 GWG and 148 PIM.

Petan was selected by Winnipeg in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. Minnesota signed Petan to a two-year, two-way contract on July 13, 2022. Petan wears sweater No. 19 with the Wild. The Wild travels to play the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.