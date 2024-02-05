Minnesota Wild Recalls Adam Beckman from Iowa

Beckman, 22 (5/10/01), has recorded 19 points (9-10=19), 18 penalty minutes (PIM), two game-winning goals (GWG) and 88 shots in 37 games with Iowa this season. He ranks second among Iowa skaters in GWG, T-2nd in shots, fourth in goals and fifth in points. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, has appeared in 12 career NHL games over the course of two seasons (2021-23) with Minnesota, posting one assist and 16 shots. Beckman has skated in 167 career AHL games over four seasons (2020-24) with Iowa, tallying 94 points (47-47=94), 64 PIM, 10 power-play goals (PPG) and four GWG. He ranked second on Iowa with 24 goals during the 2022-23 AHL season.

The Wild selected Beckman in the third round (75th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 11 with Minnesota. Minnesota will play at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT and KFAN 100.3 FM.

