Minnesota Wild Unveils New Alternate Uniform

Minnesota Wild Training Camp Day 2

Fleury's Two Decades of Training Camps

Wild Camp Day 1

Faber Training Camp Setup Piece

Boldy Media Day 2023

Evason Q&A Training Camp 2023

Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 21 at TRIA Rink

Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Calen Addison

Minnesota Wild Welcomes Rescue Dog Hatty to Team

Second Wild Off The Tee Recap

TK Showcase Recap Game 2

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Jujhar Khaira 

Game 2 Lineup Card

TK Showcase Recap Game 1

2023 Build Week

2023 Tom Kurvers Showcase 090723

Minnesota Wild Announces 2023-24 Local Broadcast Schedule

Wild Preparing for First Preseason Game

Scott Burnside

Scott Burnside

By Scott Burnside
@OvertimeScottB Wild.com

Day 3 of Minnesota Wild training camp is now in the books and featured the unveiling of the Wild’s retro alternate jersey dubbed ‘The 78s’ a reference to Minnesota’s original NHL squad the North Stars. Very cool.

On the ice here were some of the moments that caught our eye.

Ryan Hartman In Green

For the first time since camp started the Wild’s top center, Ryan Hartman, was wearing the same green jersey as his normal linemates Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. The trio looked strong as Hartman appeared as fluid as he’s been since camp started. Head coach Dean Evason said Hartman had been dealing with an upper body injury. That development allowed Frederick Gaudreau to skate with his expected line-mates Marco Rossi and Marcus Foligno another trio that had noticeable jump on Saturday’s three sessions, all of which were open to the public.

“He’s progressed now into the spot where is and hopefully he’ll just continue to do that,” head coach Dean Evason said following the third of three sessions Saturday.

It’s expected all of the regular Wild players will play in three of six pre-season games. Hartman may only get two although that’s not set in stone.

First Exhibition Game On Deck

The Wild will play their first of six exhibition games on Sunday afternoon in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche. The first line-up will feature a lot of young forwards as well as a number of players hoping to make an impression and secure an opening night roster spot and/or solidify their position on the Wild roster. Among those in Sunday’s lineup will be defenseman Calen Addison, who signed a new one-year deal on the eve of training camp. He looks to be in a battle with Jon Merrill and Alex Goligoski for playing time on the Wild’s third defensive group once the season starts. Goligoski and Merrill will also be playing against the Avs. Forward Jujhar Khaira will also be joining the group in Denver. He signed a two-way deal shortly before camp and has NHL experience with both Edmonton and Chicago. Evason said earlier Jesper Wallstedt will get the start in goal and Filip Gustavsson will be the second goalie on the trip. “Obviously it’s an opportunity, the junior kids we know are going to go back and we know that, they know that,” Evason said. “It’s just an opportunity for them to show, have an experience of NHL building obviously.”

Wallstedt at Training Camp 9/23

On Jujhar Khaira

Khaira is in a difficult spot assuming full health for the Wild skaters not because of his skill set and what he brings to the team but because the team has little wiggle room when it comes to the salary cap. Still, the native of Surrey, British Columbia has impressed the coaching staff thus far in camp.

“Great skater, big guy very detailed obviously he’s got an offensive ability but we really liked his defensive stick in the last two practices,” Evason said. “He’s a pro, right? He’s played in the NHL. He can provide our group with a lot.”

Cuts Coming

The Wild currently has 60 skaters in camp spread over three groups and with a full scrimmage set for Monday at TRIA Rink there will likely be a first round of cuts before that event as the group looks to get down to two groups.

“We’re going to get down,” Evason. “The numbers I don’t know exactly. But we want to get down.”

Those players who are not playing in Denver will also scrimmage at home on Sunday as the team continues to stress game-style action during training camp.

Evason at Training Camp 9/23

Fourth Line: Two Kids And A Unicorn

The only full-time roster addition from outside the organization for the 2023-24 season, pending what happens with Khaira, may turn out to be three-time Stanley Cup winner Pat Maroon who won a Cup with St. Louis in 2019 and then back-to-back Cups with Tampa in 2020 and 2021.

The big winger has settled into a rhythm early in camp with youngsters Connor Dewar and Brandon Duhaime both of whom logged significant time with the Wild last season.

“They got great speed, great shots, they got some skill,” Maroon said after Saturday’s session. “We can play down low. We can be heavy, strong. We can wear the opposition down. We can get pucks in, wear the ‘D’ down, set the next line up. I think we’d be really good at that. I think it’s going to be a great line.”

Maroon, who spent much of last season playing with older players Corey Perry and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in Tampa, has had to get used to two younger line-mates who love the up-tempo game.

“It’s been fun playing with them,” Maroon said. “We’re going to be a line that can make plays this year. Bring energy to the group every shift. We can try to drive the team, drive the bus here, get the boys going every single night. That’s our goal. It’s been fun playing with them the last few days so I can’t wait to get in a game with them and build our chemistry some more here.”

For the record Duhaime and Dewar will be in Denver Sunday but Maroon will have to wait for his pre-season debut with the Wild. Duhaime and Dewar are going to skate with Khaira.

Maroon at Training Camp 9/23