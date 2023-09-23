Wild Preparing for First Preseason Game

Fourth Line: Two Kids And A Unicorn

The only full-time roster addition from outside the organization for the 2023-24 season, pending what happens with Khaira, may turn out to be three-time Stanley Cup winner Pat Maroon who won a Cup with St. Louis in 2019 and then back-to-back Cups with Tampa in 2020 and 2021.

The big winger has settled into a rhythm early in camp with youngsters Connor Dewar and Brandon Duhaime both of whom logged significant time with the Wild last season.

“They got great speed, great shots, they got some skill,” Maroon said after Saturday’s session. “We can play down low. We can be heavy, strong. We can wear the opposition down. We can get pucks in, wear the ‘D’ down, set the next line up. I think we’d be really good at that. I think it’s going to be a great line.”

Maroon, who spent much of last season playing with older players Corey Perry and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in Tampa, has had to get used to two younger line-mates who love the up-tempo game.

“It’s been fun playing with them,” Maroon said. “We’re going to be a line that can make plays this year. Bring energy to the group every shift. We can try to drive the team, drive the bus here, get the boys going every single night. That’s our goal. It’s been fun playing with them the last few days so I can’t wait to get in a game with them and build our chemistry some more here.”

For the record Duhaime and Dewar will be in Denver Sunday but Maroon will have to wait for his pre-season debut with the Wild. Duhaime and Dewar are going to skate with Khaira.