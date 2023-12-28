Prospect Report: Dec. 28, 2023

23-24ProspectsReport_1920x1080_122823
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

Iowa went 1-2-0 in its three-game stretch against Milwaukee and Manitoba. Iowa opened the week on Wednesday, Dec. 20 against Milwaukee where they fell, 7-4. Nic Petan recorded his first hat trick of the season, while Joel Teasdale scored his third goal of the season on an assist from Petan, giving him four points on the night. Jesper Wallstedt started the game and stopped 16-of-22 shots faced before Zane McIntyre finished the game stopping 6-of-7 shots.

Iowa then opened a two-game set against the Manitoba Moose on Friday, Dec. 22, winning the first game, 3-1. Maxim Cajkovic opened the scoring for Iowa in his first game with the team, Steven Fogarty and Petan scored the other two goals. McIntyre stopped 27-of-28 shots faced to earn his first win of the season.

The two teams met again the next night with Iowa falling, 5-2. Petan scored his fifth goal of the week with Sammy Walker netting the second goal for Iowa, and McIntyre stopped 21-of-25 shots faced.

Through 28 games, Iowa is 12-14-2 and nine points behind Texas for first place in the Central Division. Petan (9-17=26) leads all Iowa skaters with 26 points. Jake Lucchini has 20 points (9-11=20) and Jujhar Khaira owns 18 points (5-13=18).

Wallstedt is 11-7-0 with a 2.43 GAA, a .922 SV% and two shutouts. He ranks T-4th in the AHL in shutouts, fifth in wins and sixth in SV%. Zane McIntyre is 1-7-2 with a 3.49 GAA and a .884 SV%.

Iowa will host the Colorado Eagles tonight at 6:00 p.m. then again on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 6:00 p.m.

News Feed

Detroit Red Wings Minnesota Wild game recap December 27

Game Recap: Wild 6, Redwings 3
Minnesota Wild Projected Lineup

Projected Lineup vs Red Wings
Game Preview Wild vs Red Wings 122723

Preview: Wild vs. Red Wings
Wild Prospects at World Juniors Daily Coverage 122623

Daily Coverage: Wild at World Juniors
Wild at World Juniors 122623

Minnesota Wild Prospects at 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship
Boston Bruins Minnesota Wild game recap December 23

Game Recap: Wild 3, Bruins 2
Game Preview Wild vs Bruins 122323

Preview: Wild vs. Bruins
Montreal Canadiens Minnesota Wild game recap December 21

Game Recap: Wild 4, Canadiens 3
Game Preview Wild vs Canadiens 122123

Preview: Wild vs. Canadiens
Prospect Report 122023

Prospect Report: Dec. 20, 2023
Injury Report Mats Zuccarello 121823

Injury Report: Mats Zuccarello
Down on the Farm December 122023

Down on the Farm: Dwyer Works Up to Minnesota Ranks
Minnesota Wild Boston Bruins game recap December 19

Game Recap: Wild 4, Bruins 3
Minnesota Wild Schedule Change 121923

Minnesota Wild Has Schedule Change
Game Preview Wild at Bruins 121923

Preview: Wild at Bruins
Minnesota Wild Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 18

Game Recap: Penguins 4, Wild 3
Game Preview Wild at Penguins 121823

Preview: Wild at Penguins
Vancouver Canucks Minnesota Wild game recap December 16

Game Recap: Wild 2, Canucks 1