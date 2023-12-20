Prospect Report: Dec. 20, 2023

23-24ProspectsReport_1920x1080_122023
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

Iowa went 1-1-0 in its two-game set against Rockford last week.

Iowa won the opening game on Friday, Dec. 15 by a final score of 2-1. Caedan Bankier scored his first professional goal while Sammy Walker scored his fourth goal of the season—both of Iowa’s goals came via the powerplay. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 27-of-28 shots in the win.

The two teams met again the next night with Iowa falling, 6-2. Bankier scored in consecutive games, Nic Petan scored his fourth goal of the season and Wallstedt stopped 25-of-29 shots faced on the back-to-back.

Through 25 games, Iowa is 11-12-2 and nine points behind Texas for first place in the Central Division. Jake Lucchini (9-10=19) and Petan (4-15=19) lead all Iowa skaters with 19 points. Jujhar Khaira owns 18 points (5-13=18) and Adam Beckman has 14 points (5-9=14).

Wallstedt is 11-6-0 with a 2.15 GAA, a .931 SV% and two shutouts. He ranks second in the AHL in SV%, T-3rd in wins, GAA and shutouts. Zane McIntyre is 0-6-2 with a 3.82 GAA and a .880 SV%.

Iowa will play at Milwaukee tonight at 7:00 p.m. before hosting the Manitoba Moose for a two-game set that begins on Friday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 and concludes on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 6:00 p.m.

Minnesota Wild Prospect Report 12.20.23
- 0.23 MB
Download Minnesota Wild Prospect Report 12.20.23

News Feed

Injury Report Mats Zuccarello 121823

Injury Report: Mats Zuccarello
Down on the Farm December 122023

Down on the Farm: Dwyer Works Up to Minnesota Ranks
Minnesota Wild Boston Bruins game recap December 19

Game Recap: Wild 4, Bruins 3
Minnesota Wild Schedule Change 121923

Minnesota Wild Has Schedule Change
Game Preview Wild at Bruins 121923

Preview: Wild at Bruins
Minnesota Wild Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 18

Game Recap: Penguins 4, Wild 3
Game Preview Wild at Penguins 121823

Preview: Wild at Penguins
Vancouver Canucks Minnesota Wild game recap December 16

Game Recap: Wild 2, Canucks 1
Game Preview Wild vs Canucks 121623

Preview: Wild vs. Canucks
Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala 201523

Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala Reaches Record Fundraising Totals
Calgary Flames Minnesota Wild game recap December 14

Game Recap: Wild 3, Flames 2
Injury Report Jared Spurgeon 121423

Injury Report: Jared Spurgeon
Game Preview Wild vs Flames 121423

Preview: Wild vs. Flames
Prospect Report 121323

Prospect Report: Dec. 13, 2023
Wild Recalls Lettieri Hunt and Mermis 121323

Minnesota Wild Recalls Vinni Lettieri, Daemon Hunt and Dakota Mermis from Iowa
Wild Canadian Rematch 121223

Wild Rematches Against Canadian Teams at Home
Game Recap Wild at Kraken 121023

Game Recap: Wild 3, Kraken 0
Game Preview Wild at Kraken 121023

Game Preview: Wild at Kraken