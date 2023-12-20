Prospect Report: Dec. 20, 2023

Iowa went 1-1-0 in its two-game set against Rockford last week.

Iowa won the opening game on Friday, Dec. 15 by a final score of 2-1. Caedan Bankier scored his first professional goal while Sammy Walker scored his fourth goal of the season—both of Iowa’s goals came via the powerplay. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 27-of-28 shots in the win.

The two teams met again the next night with Iowa falling, 6-2. Bankier scored in consecutive games, Nic Petan scored his fourth goal of the season and Wallstedt stopped 25-of-29 shots faced on the back-to-back.

Through 25 games, Iowa is 11-12-2 and nine points behind Texas for first place in the Central Division. Jake Lucchini (9-10=19) and Petan (4-15=19) lead all Iowa skaters with 19 points. Jujhar Khaira owns 18 points (5-13=18) and Adam Beckman has 14 points (5-9=14).

Wallstedt is 11-6-0 with a 2.15 GAA, a .931 SV% and two shutouts. He ranks second in the AHL in SV%, T-3rd in wins, GAA and shutouts. Zane McIntyre is 0-6-2 with a 3.82 GAA and a .880 SV%.

Iowa will play at Milwaukee tonight at 7:00 p.m. before hosting the Manitoba Moose for a two-game set that begins on Friday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 and concludes on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 6:00 p.m.