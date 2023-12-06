Prospect Report: Dec. 6, 2023

Iowa went 3-0-0 in its most recent three-game stretch with wins over Colorado and Rockford.

Iowa and Colorado met on Friday, Dec. 1, with Iowa winning, 5-1. Jujhar Khaira opened the scoring for Iowa, while Joel Teasdale, Daemon Hunt, Sammy Walker and Nic Petan all found the back of the net. Hunt also recorded two assists for a three-point night. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 40-of-41 shots faced.

They closed out the two-game set the next night, with Iowa winning, 3-2. Andy Welinski, Teasdale and Adam Raska were the goal scorers for Iowa, and Hunt recorded another multi-point game with two assists. Wallstedt made a career-high 43 saves on 45 shots faced on the second night of a back-to-back.

Iowa closed out the week with a 6-1 win over Rockford last night. Jake Lucchini, Simon Johansson, Petan, Vinni Lettieri, Walker and Kevin Conley were the goal scorers for Iowa. Wallstedt stopped 30-of-31 shots faced to earn his third win of the week.

Through 20 games, Iowa is 9-9-2 and five points behind Texas for first place in the Central Division.

Petan leads all Iowa skaters with 17 points (3-14=17), and his assist total ranks T-9th in the AHL. Lucchini owns 15 points (8-7=15), Khaira (4-10=14) has 14 points and Adam Beckman (5-7=12) has 12 points.

Wallstedt is 9-4-0 with a 1.95 GAA, a .939 SV% and two shutouts. He ranks first in the AHL in SV%, T-3rd in shutouts and wins and fourth in GAA. Wallstedt was named AHL Player of the Week on Dec. 4 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and a .965 SV%. This is the second time Wallstedt has been named AHL Player of the Week this season. McIntyre is 0-5-2 with a 3.92 GAA and a .876 SV%.

Iowa will host the Milwaukee Admirals for two games beginning on Friday, Dec 8 at 7:00 p.m., then again on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6:00 p.m. Rockford travels to Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m.