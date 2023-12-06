Prospect Report: Dec. 6, 2023

23-24ProspectsReport_1920x1080_120623
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

Iowa went 3-0-0 in its most recent three-game stretch with wins over Colorado and Rockford.

Iowa and Colorado met on Friday, Dec. 1, with Iowa winning, 5-1. Jujhar Khaira opened the scoring for Iowa, while Joel Teasdale, Daemon Hunt, Sammy Walker and Nic Petan all found the back of the net. Hunt also recorded two assists for a three-point night. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 40-of-41 shots faced.

They closed out the two-game set the next night, with Iowa winning, 3-2. Andy Welinski, Teasdale and Adam Raska were the goal scorers for Iowa, and Hunt recorded another multi-point game with two assists. Wallstedt made a career-high 43 saves on 45 shots faced on the second night of a back-to-back.

Iowa closed out the week with a 6-1 win over Rockford last night. Jake Lucchini, Simon Johansson, Petan, Vinni Lettieri, Walker and Kevin Conley were the goal scorers for Iowa. Wallstedt stopped 30-of-31 shots faced to earn his third win of the week.

Through 20 games, Iowa is 9-9-2 and five points behind Texas for first place in the Central Division.

Petan leads all Iowa skaters with 17 points (3-14=17), and his assist total ranks T-9th in the AHL. Lucchini owns 15 points (8-7=15), Khaira (4-10=14) has 14 points and Adam Beckman (5-7=12) has 12 points.

Wallstedt is 9-4-0 with a 1.95 GAA, a .939 SV% and two shutouts. He ranks first in the AHL in SV%, T-3rd in shutouts and wins and fourth in GAA. Wallstedt was named AHL Player of the Week on Dec. 4 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and a .965 SV%. This is the second time Wallstedt has been named AHL Player of the Week this season. McIntyre is 0-5-2 with a 3.92 GAA and a .876 SV%.

Iowa will host the Milwaukee Admirals for two games beginning on Friday, Dec 8 at 7:00 p.m., then again on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6:00 p.m. Rockford travels to Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota Wild Prospect Report 12.06.23
- 0.23 MB
Download Minnesota Wild Prospect Report 12.06.23

News Feed

Game Recap Wild at Flames 120523

Game Recap: Wild 5, Flames 2
Game Preview Wild at Flames 120523

Preview: Wild at Flames
Wild Pacific Trip Preview 120423

Wild Prepares for Pacific Division Road Trip
Seventh Girls Hockey Weekend Recap 120423

Minnesota Wild Hosted Girls Hockey Weekend Dec. 2-3
Minnesota Wild Recalls Mermis 120423

Minnesota Wild Recalls Dakota Mermis from Iowa and Reassigns Vinni Lettieri to Iowa
Game Recap Wild vs Hawks 120323

Game Recap: Wild 4, Blackhawks 1
Minnesota Wild Nashville Predators game recap November 30

Game Recap: Wild 6, Predators 1
Prospect Report 112923

Prospect Report: Nov. 29, 2023
Minnesota Wild Announces Toy Drive 112923

Minnesota Wild to Host Toy Drive on Sunday, December 3 and Saturday, December 16
St Louis Blues Minnesota Wild game recap November 28

Game Recap: Wild 3, Blues 1
Minnesota Wild Names Dwyer Assistant Coach 112823

Minnesota Wild Names Patrick Dwyer as an Assistant Coach
Minnesota Wild Recalls Vinni Lettieri 112823

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Vinni Lettieri from Iowa
Minnesota Wild Hires Hynes 112723

Minnesota Wild Names John Hynes Head Coach
Minnesota Wild Relieve Coaches of Duties 112723

Head Coach Dean Evason and Assistant Coach Bob Woods Relieved of Duties
Game Recap Wild at Red Wings 112623

Game Recap: Red Wings 4, Wild 1
Projected Lineup at Red Wings112623

Projected Lineup at Red Wings
Prospect Report 112523

Prospect Report: Nov. 25, 2023
Colorado Avalanche Minnesota Wild game recap November 24

Game Recap: Avalanche 3, Wild 2