Prospect Report: Nov. 29, 2023

Iowa went 0-2-0 in its two-game set against the Hershey Bears.

The two teams met for the first time on Saturday, Nov. 25, with Iowa falling 2-1. Gavin Hain scored his first goal of the season on assists from Jake Lucchini and Vinni Lettieri. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 25-of-27 shots faced.

They closed out the two-game set the next night, with another 2-1 finish. Lucchini scored his seventh goal of the season on assists from Nic Petan and Dakota Mermis. Zane McIntyre stopped 18-of-20 shots faced.

Through 17 games, Iowa is 6-9-2 and seven points behind Texas for first place in the Central Division. Petan leads all Iowa skaters with 14 points (1-13=14), and his assist total ranks eighth in the AHL. Lucchini owns 13 points (7-6=13) and Khaira (3-8=11) has 11 points.

Wallstedt is 6-4-0 with a 2.14 GAA, a .928 SV% and two shutouts. He ranks T-2nd in the AHL in shutouts, seventh in SV% and T-7th in wins. McIntyre is 0-5-2 with a 3.92 GAA and a .876 SV%.

Iowa travels to Colorado where they will start a two-game series against the Eagles starting Friday, Dec. 1 at 8:05 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8:05 p.m. Iowa will then return home to host the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7:00 p.m.