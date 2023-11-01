News Feed

Prospect Report: November 1, 2023

23-24ProspectsReport_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

Iowa went 1-1-1 in its most recent three-game stretch against Chicago, Rockford and Milwaukee. Iowa opened the week with a 1-0 victory on Oct. 25 against Chicago, where Nick Swaney scored his first goal of the season on assists from Nic Petan and Jake Lucchini. Jesper Wallstedt stopped all 31 shots faced to earn his first shutout of the season and the second of his AHL career.

Iowa then traveled to Rockford to take on the IceHogs on Oct. 27, a game in which they fell, 6-2. Steven Fogarty scored his first goal of the season and Greg Meireles registered his second goal. Wallstedt stopped 19-of-25 shots faced.

Iowa closed out the week on Oct. 28 against Milwaukee where they earned a point in a 2-1 overtime loss. Petan scored his first goal of the season on assists from Sammy Walker and Fogarty. Zane McIntyre stopped 45-of-47 shots faced in regulation and overtime.

Through seven games, Petan leads all Iowa skaters with eight points (1-7=8), and his assist total ranks T-5th in the AHL. Lucchini has seven points (3-4=7), Adam Beckman (2-2=4), Ryan O’Rourke (2-2=4) and Jujhar Khaira (0-4=4) all have four points. Wallstedt is 2-2-0 with a 2.78 GAA, a .903 SV% and one shutout, while McIntyre is 0-2-1 with a 5.44 GAA and a .855 SV%. Iowa will play one more game against Milwaukee tomorrow morning at 10:30 a.m. before opening a two-game set against Texas on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.

Minnesota Wild Prospect Report 11.01.23
- 0.22 MB
Download Minnesota Wild Prospect Report 11.01.23