Prospect Report: October 18, 2023

The Iowa Wild opened its season under new head coach Brett McLean with a two-game series against the Henderson Silver Knights that began on Friday, Oct. 13. Iowa fell to Henderson, 4-2, in the opening game of the series. Jake Lucchini opened the scoring for Iowa, while Adam Beckman added the second goal of the night. Newly acquired forward Jujhar Khaira tallied an assist on both goals, Lucchini also added a helper on Beckman’s goal to finish his night with two points (1-1=2). Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-22 shots faced. The two teams met again the next night, where Henderson won 7-3. Greg Meireles, Simon Johansson and Ryan O’Rourke all scored their first goals of the season, and Nic Petan registered two assists for his first points of the season. Zane McIntyre stopped 9-of-15 shots faced. After two games, Lucchini leads all Iowa skaters with three points (1-2=3), Beckman (1-1=2), O’Rourke (1-1=2), Khaira (0-2=2) and Petan (0-2=2) all have two points. Wallstedt is 0-1-0 with a 3.12 GAA and a .864 SV%, McIntyre is 0-1-0 with a 6.37 GAA and a .600 SV%. Iowa will travel to Manitoba and open a two-game series against the Moose on Friday, Oct. 20.