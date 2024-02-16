Prospect Report: Feb. 16, 2024

Iowa went 2-0-0 in its most recent two-game stretch and extended its win-streak to three games.

Iowa opened a two-game set against the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, Feb. 9 with a 2-1 win. Sammy Walker opened the scoring for Iowa in the first period, while Ryan O’Rourke scored the game-winning goal in the third period. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 26-of-27 shots in his first game back from All-Star break.

The two teams met again the next night, with Iowa claiming a 5-4 overtime win to complete the sweep. Adam Beckman, Steven Fogarty, Brenden Miller and Walker all scored in regulation, with Walker scoring the game-winning goal in overtime. Wallstedt made 19 saves on 23 shots in the second leg of a back-to-back.

Through 45 games, Nic Petan leads all Iowa skaters with 36 points (11-25=36). Walker owns 29 points (9-20=29) and Fogarty has 21 points (10-11=21).

Wallstedt is 14-11-0 with a 2.79 GAA, a .907 SV% and two shutouts. McIntyre is 3-11-3 with a 3.36 GAA and a .884 SV%.

Iowa travels to Texas to play two games against the Stars tonight and tomorrow, both beginning at 7:00 p.m., before returning home to host the Rockford IceHogs on Monday, Feb. 19 at 5:00 p.m.