SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild (3-5-2) hosts the New York Rangers (8-2-0). The following is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup vs. Rangers
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 12 Matt Boldy
90 Marcus Johansson - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
17 Marcus Foligno - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 20 Pat Maroon
21 Brandon Duhaime - 26 Connor Dewar - 10 Vinni Lettieri
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 6 Dakota Mermis
48 Daemon Hunt - 2 Calen Addison
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
29 Marc-Andre Fleury
Injury Report
F Frederick Gaudreau (upper-body) will not play tonight after being injured on 10/25. D Alex Goligoski and D Jared Spurgeon have been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.
Info for tonight's game against New York:
- When: Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM