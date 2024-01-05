SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Adam Raska from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and reassigned forward Sammy Walker to Iowa.
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Adam Raska from Iowa
Raska, 22 (9/25/01), has posted one goal, 61 penalty minutes (PIM) and 21 shots in 20 games with Iowa this season after beginning the 2023-24 campaign with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, where he posted five shots and four PIM in seven games. He ranks second on Iowa and 11th in the AHL in PIM this season. 5-foot-10, 185-pound native of Frydek-Mistek, Czechia, has recorded 26 points (10-16=26), 243 PIM and 148 shots in 130 career games across four AHL seasons with San Jose (2021-24) and Iowa (2023-24). Raska has collected 28 hits and seven PIM in eight career NHL games with the San Jose Sharks and made his NHL debut on Jan. 11, 2022, vs. Detroit.
Raska was acquired by the Wild on Nov. 8, 2023, with a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from San Jose in exchange for defenseman Calen Addison. He will wear sweater No. 51 with Minnesota.
The Wild travels to play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 6 p.m. CT tomorrow, Jan. 6, on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.
