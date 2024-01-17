SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced new specialty team-branded license plates that give Wild fans the opportunity to showcase their favorite team while supporting the Minnesota Wild Foundation, which seeks to grow the game of hockey and improve the lives of families within the State of Hockey. The plates are now available for purchase online at drive.mn.gov or in person at Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services locations throughout the state. All license plates will be shipped to customers regardless of if they are purchased in-person or online. A complete list of locations can be found here.
Minnesota Wild Unveils Specialty License Plates
“This is an exciting chance for hockey fans throughout Minnesota to not only display their love for the Wild, but also make a positive impact within our state and our sport,” said Rachel Schuldt, Executive Director of the Minnesota Wild Foundation.
In addition to typical vehicle plate fees, the Wild’s special plates require a $30 annual donation to the Minnesota Wild Foundation. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed more than $5.4 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has dispersed over $6.8 million to local charities through its Split the Pot Raffle program. For more information and to make a donation visit www.wild.com/foundation or contact us at [email protected] or (651) 602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on Facebook.
