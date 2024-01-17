Minnesota Wild Unveils Specialty License Plates

“This is an exciting chance for hockey fans throughout Minnesota to not only display their love for the Wild, but also make a positive impact within our state and our sport,” said Rachel Schuldt, Executive Director of the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

In addition to typical vehicle plate fees, the Wild’s special plates require a $30 annual donation to the Minnesota Wild Foundation. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed more than $5.4 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has dispersed over $6.8 million to local charities through its Split the Pot Raffle program. For more information and to make a donation visit www.wild.com/foundation or contact us at [email protected] or (651) 602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on Facebook.