Minnesota Wild Unveils Specialty License Plates

Wild_LicensePlate_edited
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced new specialty team-branded license plates that give Wild fans the opportunity to showcase their favorite team while supporting the Minnesota Wild Foundation, which seeks to grow the game of hockey and improve the lives of families within the State of Hockey. The plates are now available for purchase online at drive.mn.gov or in person at Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services locations throughout the state. All license plates will be shipped to customers regardless of if they are purchased in-person or online. A complete list of locations can be found here.

“This is an exciting chance for hockey fans throughout Minnesota to not only display their love for the Wild, but also make a positive impact within our state and our sport,” said Rachel Schuldt, Executive Director of the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

In addition to typical vehicle plate fees, the Wild’s special plates require a $30 annual donation to the Minnesota Wild Foundation. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed more than $5.4 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has dispersed over $6.8 million to local charities through its Split the Pot Raffle program. For more information and to make a donation visit www.wild.com/foundation or contact us at [email protected] or (651) 602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on Facebook.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Foundation Whiskey and Wine 011624

SOLD OUT - Minnesota Wild Foundation to Host Whiskey & Wine With the Wild Event February 17
Minnesota Wild to Host Fleury Night 011524

Minnesota Wild to Host Marc-Andre Fleury Night on Feb. 9
New York Islanders Minnesota Wild game recap January 15

Game Recap: Wild 5, Islanders 0
Minnesota Wild Projected Lineup

Projected Lineup vs New York Islanders
Brodin Activated from LTIR 011524

Jonas Brodin Activated from LTIR
Game Preview Minnesota Wild vs New York Islanders 011524

Preview: Wild vs Islanders
Arizona Coyotes Minnesota Wild game recap January 13

Game Recap: Coyotes 6, Wild 0
Injury Report Kirill Kaprizov 011324

Kaprizov Activated from Injured Reserve
Game Preview Minnesota Wild vs Arizona Coyotes 011324

Preview: Wild vs Coyotes
Injury Report Filip Gustavsson 011324

Gustavsson Activated from Injured Reserve
Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild game recap January 12

Game Recap: Flyers 4, Wild 3
Game Preview Minnesota Wild vs Philadelphia Flyers 011224

Preview: Wild vs Flyers
Prospect Report 011124

Prospect Report: Jan. 11, 2024
Minnesota Wild Dallas Stars game recap January 10

Game Recap: Stars 7, Wild 2
Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild game recap January 8

Game Recap: Stars 4, Wild 0
Minnesota Wild and Cub Announce Pet Supply Drive 010824

Minnesota Wild and CUB Announce Pet Supply Drive
Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Flint Hills Resources 010824

Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Flint Hills Resources
Game Preview Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars 010824

Preview: Wild vs Stars