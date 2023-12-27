Preview: Wild vs. Red Wings

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Boston Bruins, 3-2, on Saturday (12/23) at Xcel Energy Center. F Joel Eriksson Ek notched two points (1-1=2) while alternate captains Marcus Foligno and Kirill Kaprizov scored a goal apiece in the win. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 19/21 shots faced (.905 SV%) for Minnesota and moved to 550 career wins, trailing 2nd place all-time in the NHL by one win.

The Red Wings lost to the New Jersey Devils, 3-2, on Saturday (12/23) at Prudential Center. F Patrick Kane and D Shane Gostisbehere each scored for Detroit. G Michael Hutchinson saved 33-of-36 shots faced (.917 SV%) in his first NHL game this season.