Dream State - Warroad to Premiere Feb. 24 on Bally Sports North

Emmy-winning video series returns for fifth season on Saturday

DreamState_PromoSlate04
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild announced today that the fifth season of the three-time Emmy-winning documentary series “Dream State” will premiere on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. CT on Bally Sports North before the Wild play at the Seattle Kraken at 9 p.m. CT. Fans can visit Wild.com/DreamState more information and to view the official trailer.

In Minnesota, growing up playing hockey means growing up dreaming of State Tournament glory. Dream State provides fans and viewers with an all-access view as high school hockey players, teams and communities chase a State Tournament title. This season, Dream State heads north to follow the Warroad Warriors. Following a double overtime loss in the 2023 MSHSL State Tournament Final, along with the unexpected losses of both a beloved coach and generational hockey icon, the tight-knit community of Warroad, Minnesota, is inspired. Viewers are invited to skate with the team through the ups and downs of the 2023-24 season as Warroad sets its sights on tournament glory.

Season Five of Dream State is presented by TRIA Orthopedics and produced alongside Public Works (https://www.publicworks.agency) and SSQTCH Creative. (https://www.ssqtchcreative.com).

Dream State – Warroad Air Dates:

Episode 1: February 24 at 8 p.m. CT (Pregame MIN at SEA)

Episode 2: March 8 at 11 p.m. CT (Postgame MIN at COL)

Episode 3: March 23 at 4 p.m. CT (Postgame STL at MIN)

