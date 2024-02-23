Dream State - Warroad to Premiere Feb. 24 on Bally Sports North

In Minnesota, growing up playing hockey means growing up dreaming of State Tournament glory. Dream State provides fans and viewers with an all-access view as high school hockey players, teams and communities chase a State Tournament title. This season, Dream State heads north to follow the Warroad Warriors. Following a double overtime loss in the 2023 MSHSL State Tournament Final, along with the unexpected losses of both a beloved coach and generational hockey icon, the tight-knit community of Warroad, Minnesota, is inspired. Viewers are invited to skate with the team through the ups and downs of the 2023-24 season as Warroad sets its sights on tournament glory.

Season Five of Dream State is presented by TRIA Orthopedics and produced alongside Public Works (https://www.publicworks.agency) and SSQTCH Creative. (https://www.ssqtchcreative.com).