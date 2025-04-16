Yamamoto, Villalta Assigned to Tucson

Utah Hockey Club announced Wednesday that forward Kailer Yamamoto and goaltender Matt Villalta were assigned to Tucson. The Roadrunners' final two games of the regular season are Friday, Apr. 18 and Saturday, Apr. 19 at home against the Colorado Eagles. Tucson is currently in a playoff spot, but have not clinched a postseason berth.

Yamamoto has 19 goals and 34 assists for 53 points through 52 games played in Tucson this season. His assist and points totals lead the Roadrunners. Yamamoto played 12 games with Utah Hockey Club this season, scoring two goals and adding an assist for three total points.

Villalta has played 41 games with Tucson this season and has a 17-21-3 record. He’s averaging 3.01 goals against and has a .906 save percentage. With Utah Hockey Club, Villalta played one game this season and picked up his first NHL win, stopping 28 of the 31 shots he faced. He finished his NHL season with a 3.00 goals against average and a .903 save percentage.