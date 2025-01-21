Hayton has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club holds off Jets

Nikolaj Ehlers had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets (31-14-3), who have lost six of their past 10 games (4-4-2).

“That was embarrassing. Of all the games this year, that was the most embarrassing game,” said Jets coach Scott Arniel. “For me, for our players, I take full credit. I've got to be the one that has to hold these guys accountable and make sure we're better. That was embarrassing.”

Olli Maatta gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 16:00 of the second period, scoring on a shot from the point for his first goal with Utah since being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 29.

Keller had left the game 35 seconds into the second after taking a puck to the face on a deflected shot from Michael Kesselring. The forward returned at 15:20 and had an assist on Maatta’s goal on his first shift back.

“I got lucky. It didn't catch my eye,” said Keller. “I was kind of sitting there for like 20 minutes just laying down on my back. So when I came back out, I just tried to get my legs into it and just be simple the first couple shifts. I think the guys helped me as well.”