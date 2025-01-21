SALT LAKE CITY -- Barrett Hayton scored and had two assists, and the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 at Delta Center on Monday.
Hayton has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club holds off Jets
Cooley extends goal streak to 4, Keller gets goal, assist in win
Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Logan Cooley extended his goal streak to a career-high four games for Utah (20-19-7), which won consecutive home games for the first time since Nov. 13. Connor Ingram made 23 saves.
“We had great leadership, we had a great presence,” said Utah coach Andre Tourigny. “[I’m] really proud of the way we weathered the storm, and we stayed with it. … When we took the lead, it didn't change the way we played. We kept playing the same way. We started the third period we didn't back off or be nervous. We kept playing the right way. So I think that is, for me, the key moment.”
Nikolaj Ehlers had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets (31-14-3), who have lost six of their past 10 games (4-4-2).
“That was embarrassing. Of all the games this year, that was the most embarrassing game,” said Jets coach Scott Arniel. “For me, for our players, I take full credit. I've got to be the one that has to hold these guys accountable and make sure we're better. That was embarrassing.”
Olli Maatta gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 16:00 of the second period, scoring on a shot from the point for his first goal with Utah since being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 29.
Keller had left the game 35 seconds into the second after taking a puck to the face on a deflected shot from Michael Kesselring. The forward returned at 15:20 and had an assist on Maatta’s goal on his first shift back.
“I got lucky. It didn't catch my eye,” said Keller. “I was kind of sitting there for like 20 minutes just laying down on my back. So when I came back out, I just tried to get my legs into it and just be simple the first couple shifts. I think the guys helped me as well.”
Cooley made it 2-0 Utah at 19:42, picking the puck up in the neutral zone and beating Hellebuyck on the glove side.
Hayton scored at 4:53 of the third period to give Utah a 3-0 lead. The forward took a pass from Josh Doan on a 2-on-1 and beat Hellebuyck on the glove side for the goal.
Mattias Maccelli gave Utah a 4-0 lead at 8:04. The forward took a pass from Doan on the rush and scored into an open net.
Nino Niederreiter made it 4-1 at 8:32 when he beat Ingram between the legs off a pass from Ehlers on the rush.
“That is not Winnipeg Jets hockey,” said Ehlers. “It's not the first time this year we've played this way and when you don't play the right way in this league, it doesn't matter who you're playing against, you're not winning that game.”
Dylan DeMelo scored at 11:48 on a shot from the point to cut the lead to 4-2.
“We've got to look in the mirror,” said DeMelo. “We know deep down in that room that we've got a lot more to give ... and we've shown it for most of the year.”
Keller scored an empty-net goal at 17:55 for the 5-2 final.
Utah has won its past two to finish its seven-game homestand at 3-4-0.
“The last three games, even though we didn't win against the (New York) Rangers, that was a step in the right direction," said Keller. "If you keep doing the right things, you're going to win. So it's good to see us get a couple [of wins] before we go on the road. It's a huge road trip for us. So [I’m] looking forward to that.”
NOTES: Jets captain Adam Lowry left the game with an undisclosed injury after the first period. Arniel did not have an update after the game. ... Keller extended his point streak to four games (two goals, seven assists). ... Keller became the first Utah player to reach 50 points in a season (16 goals, 34 assists). … Utah forward Nick Schmaltz had two assists to extend his point streak to six games (three goals, five assists).