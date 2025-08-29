Vaněček Eager to Bring Wins to Utah

Not long after he signed, Utah’s newest goaltender heard from his fellow countryman and future teammate, goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

“I know Karel really well,” Vaněček shared. “He’s a great goalie and a great guy. He texted me welcome to Utah and then I texted him to ask him about where to live, how is Utah, how (are the) fans, and everything and then he was saying the best things about Utah and the fans, so I’m really excited to go there.”

This will be the first time the two will play together at the NHL level after both players represented their home country of Czechia throughout their youth hockey careers. Their familiarity with each other will create a strong tandem and foster healthy competition at the position. It also adds depth and strengthens Utah’s goaltending. Vaněček is driven and will join the organization eager to make an impact.

“I want to do the best that I can,” Vaněček said. “Help the team win as (many) games as possible. We’re going to battle with Karel. It’s going to be a good battle. I think we’re going to win more games … that’s what I want to do.”

Last season, after starting the year with the San Jose Sharks, Vaněček was traded to the Florida Panthers and was a part of Florida’s Stanley Cup Championship. Through that experience, the goaltender lifted Lord Stanley for the first time in his career. Vaněček also learned the sacrifices and commitment needed to win the ultimate prize.

“It’s hard work for sure,” Vanecek explained. “I saw that guys were pushing all the time, there’s no days off. Then you have to take care of your body because you don’t want somebody to get injured because you’re going to miss that piece in the team. So, it’s hard work and then a lot of rest when you can. And then you have to have fun with that for sure. A good team (has) fun in the locker room. That kind of stuff too.”

Although it will be his second time ever in Utah when he moves for the 2025-26 season, Vaněček enjoyed his first visit to the Beehive State.

“It’s a really nice city,” Vaněček smiled. “I love the mountains and all that stuff. I was there one time; I think I was the backup goalie (for the game). The fans are really good, the stadium is really good, the visitor locker room is really good. I’m really excited to see the home locker room and then see the fans when I will be playing for Utah.”

As the Mammoth fan base welcomes another goaltender to the mix, Vaněček, like his fellow countryman, has a nickname (or two) that fans can use following his big saves at Delta Center.

“I had two (nicknames),” Vaněček explained. “In New Jersey and in Washington they called me V. And then when I (went) to Florida, someone started calling me Vanny. So, I can be Vanny or V.”

What should we call him, Utah?