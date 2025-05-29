Utah Signs Nick DeSimone to One-Year Contract

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of defenseman Nick DeSimone to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

“We are very pleased to have Nick return to the Mammoth,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “Nick adds a veteran presence to our blue line and is a good role model for our young team. He skates well, competes hard, and moves the puck effectively. We are excited to have him on our roster.”

DeSimone, 30, played his first season with Utah in 2024-25, recording 1-5-6 in 20 games. Claimed off waivers from the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5, DeSimone also skated in 12 American Hockey League (AHL) contests with the Utica Comets last season, posting three assists and four penalty minutes (PIM).

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman has tallied 3-10-13 and six PIM in 58 career NHL games with Utah, New Jersey, and the Calgary Flames since making his league debut with Calgary in 2022-23.

DeSimone has played 353 career AHL contests with the Comets, Calgary Wranglers, Stockton Heat, Rochester Americans, and San Jose Barracuda since 2016-17, earning 38-141-179 and 133 PIM. He served as an alternate captain for two seasons with both San Jose (2019-21) and Calgary (2022-24). DeSimone has also made 43 Calder Cup Playoff appearances with Calgary, Stockton, and San Jose, registering 6-14-20 and 14 PIM.

A native of East Amherst, New York, DeSimone previously played three seasons at Union College from 2014-17, posting 15-33-48 in 109 NCAA games.