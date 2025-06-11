Utah Signs Ben McCartney to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Ben McCartney to a two-year, two-way contract. He will receive $775,000 at the NHL level for both seasons.

McCartney, 23, tallied 16-17-33 and 86 penalty minutes (PIM) in 63 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2024-25. He also tied for the team scoring lead with 2-1-3 in three playoff contests. McCartney has served as an alternate captain for the Roadrunners in each of the past two seasons.

Since making his professional debut in 2020-21, McCartney has played parts of five AHL campaigns with Tucson, earning 48-62-110 and 280 PIM in 215 games. The 6-foot, 199-pound forward has also made seven Calder Cup Playoff appearances, posting 2-2-4 and six PIM.

McCartney skated in two NHL games with Arizona in 2021-22, making his NHL debut against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 5, 2021.

A native of Macdonald, Manitoba, McCartney spent parts of five Western Hockey League (WHL) seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings from 2016-21, serving as an alternate captain in 2020-21. He earned 61-90-151 and 238 PIM in 205 career WHL games and added 2-5-7 and 10 PIM in 14 career playoff contests.

McCartney was selected by Arizona in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.