Utah’s Clayton Keller is ‘Hockey Tough’

By Mike Folta
Hockey players are known for being tough.

In a sport where high-speed collisions are built into the fabric of the game, and a rubber disc the size of a cash-filled wallet is routinely fired around players’ bodies at 90+ miles an hour, there are going to be gnarly injuries. But the way hockey players respond to those injuries is what makes them a unique brand of tough, and Utah Hockey Club Captain Clayton Keller showed us all what that looked like on Jan. 20.

In the second period of a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Delta Center, a shot from Michael Kesselring deflected off a stick and ricocheted into Keller’s face, just above his eye and underneath his visor. Clutching his face, Keller quickly exited the ice and hustled back to the dressing room.

Locked at 0-0 against the Western Conference-leading Jets, Utah kept the game scoreless through most of the second period before Keller re-emerged late in the frame with his right eye bloodied, bruised, and featuring the stitching abilities of the Utah Hockey Club medical staff. Moments after reappearing on the Utah bench, Keller was back in the game where he contributed to Utah’s first goal en route to a 5-2 win.

“That’s a hockey player, eh?” said Utah Hockey Club Head Coach Andre Tourigny after the game. “He came back and in his first shift, no hesitation, takes the puck out on entry, went right to the net and got rewarded. Coming back without hesitation, without a doubt in his head, that was great.”

After the game on MLK Day at Delta Center, Keller was nonchalant about the injury that would’ve knocked most of us out of commission for the night.

“I got lucky, it didn’t catch my eye,” said Keller. “It happened so fast, you don’t really feel much. I tried to look through my eye, and I knew that I could, so I wasn’t too worried after that.”

At first when Keller took the puck to the face, it was a scary scene, but it could’ve been worse. One of Keller’s coaches growing up in the St. Louis area was Keith Tkachuk- NHL legend and father to current NHLers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk. “Big Walt”, as Keith is known, is more than familiar with the bodily sacrifices that hockey players make regularly. In 2010 when Clayton was 11, Keith scored the most painful goal of his career.

“All of a sudden I see [TJ Oshie] shoot, and I just did the ‘old peek’ at the last second, and it hit me square in the face in my mouth,” recalled Tkachuk during a video posted by the St. Louis Blues on X. “The puck went in the net some how, some way. But let me tell you, it felt like I got hit with a sledgehammer, and it was the worst feeling I’ve ever had in my entire life. The worst injury I’ve ever had in my entire life.”

Even after taking a shot to the mouth and sustaining an injury that the team dentist compared to that of a car accident victim, Tkachuk only missed three games. That’s hockey.

“That’s 10 times worse than what happened to me,” said Keller of his old coach’s injury. “I’m very thankful that I did not get hit in the mouth and go through that.”

“I don’t know the exact number,” added Keller when asked how many stitches he received in the dressing room. “But I know they had to do some on the inside and the outside. I think around 12.”

Keller was lying on his back for close to 20 minutes during the second period as the medical staff did their work. In his first shift back on the ice, the Utah captain, stitches and all, went right back to the scene of the crime and helped his team take a 1-0 lead by assisting on Olli Mȁättä’s goal. Mȁättä had the shot, but Keller went right to the crease to provide the screen.

Even though it's common for hockey players to play through injury, the return of Keller in the second period on MLK Day sparked a new life in his team. Josh Doan remembered the feeling on the bench.

“It does a lot for the bench knowing that he’s willing to do that and come back and go right back to the net-front the next shift and get rewarded,” said Doan. “It’s one of those things where it’s part of the game, but you hate to see it happen. To see him bounce back, that was huge for us and our momentum, and obviously you heard the crowd’s reaction. It meant a lot to them too.”

Utah ripped off four straight goals after Keller’s return to the ice to eventually claim a signature 5-2 win at home over one of the best teams in the NHL. Fans at Delta Center were treated to two points, but they also experienced the uncommon toughness of hockey players, specifically Utah’s captain, when they witnessed the return of Clayton Keller to the ice.

