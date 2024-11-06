Hellebuyck makes 21 saves, Jets shut out Utah Hockey Club for 4th straight win

“The game wasn’t very pretty,” Niederreiter said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of flow out there. I think that is something that we knew and just had to stick with and do the little things right. Eventually we would create our own luck, and that’s what happened there.”

Gabriel Vilardi also scored for the Jets (12-1-0), who have won four straight since their loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 28. Adam Lowry had two assists. Kyle Connor’s season-opening point streak ended at a franchise-record 12 games (19 points; nine goals, 10 assists).

“It was a grind,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “We had talked this morning about Utah, they were making it difficult on us in letting us get into the interior and letting us get second chances. But I like the way we kind of hung with it. … Our PK was really good against a dangerous looking group that they have.”