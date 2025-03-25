Red Wings score 5, top Utah Hockey Club despite being limited to 14 shots

Detroit scored three of its five goals in the third period despite being limited to a total of 14 shots on goal.

“I thought it was ugly from both sides,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “The conditions were pretty rough -- slushy, snowy, puck bouncing all over the place. There were times in the game where I thought that hurt us and times in the game when it helped us. They couldn't connect on some plays as well. But we found a way to stick with an ugly night.”

Elmer Soderblom and Marco Kasper also scored for the Red Wings (33-31-6), who had lost eight of 10 (2-8-0) and ended a six-game road losing streak. Petr Mrazek, who left at 1:38 of the first period with an undisclosed injury and did not return, made one save. Alex Lyon stopped 16 of 17 shots in relief.

"He won't be available for us the rest of this trip, obviously,” McLellan said of Mrazek’s status. “We've only got one game tomorrow, and he wasn't scheduled to play. So, when we get back to Detroit, he'll get evaluated. We've got the other two that we can play."

Said Lyon: “I'm just staying ready every day and so when you stay ready, you don't really have to get ready. We just fought and I think that's the mentality that we have as a team right now. We've just got to fight and see what happens, scratch and claw, and just see where it takes us. That's what we're going to do.”