Lightning score 8, cruise past Utah Hockey Club to tie for 1st in Atlantic

The shutout was Vasilevskiy’s sixth of the season and 40th in the NHL.

Victor Hedman had a goal and two assists, and Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jake Guentzel each scored twice for the Lightning (42-25-5), who have outscored their opponents 14-1 in the past two games and have won five of seven. Brayden Point scored his 300th NHL goal, and Ryan McDonagh had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game.

"It was an awesome game from start to finish," McDonagh said. "It was a great recipe for us. We're capable of some special things when we're committed like that. You remember your first game and you remember your 1,000th game, and a big win like that helps."

Point said of McDonagh: "He's such a leader for us. He's been through so much. He works hard every day and continues sacrificing himself for the betterment of the team. He's an awesome guy and we're all really happy for him."

Tampa Bay moved into a tie for first place in the Atlantic Division with the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs. Florida has a game in hand on both teams.

"These games, the last couple we've had here, this doesn't happen very often," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "You have to have some breaks...but we're doing the right thing and when you're doing that constantly on repeat, good things are going to happen for you."