Utah Recalls Yamamoto from Tucson

The forward joins Utah in Florida

GettyImages-2180108594

Utah Hockey Club has recalled forward Kailer Yamamoto from the Tucson Roadrunners. He will join the team in Tampa on Wednesday night and will provide the team with more depth as Utah continues to push for the playoffs.

Yamamoto leads the Roadrunners with 51 points (21G, 32A) through 51 games. He played three games with Utah in mid-October after signing a one-year, two-way contract with the organization on Oct. 6.

The 2017 first-round draft choice has recorded 58-76-134 in 306 career NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken and Utah.

News Feed

Red Wings score 5, top Utah Hockey Club despite being limited to 14 shots

Cooley, Kerfoot each has 2 goals, lift Utah Hockey Club past Lightning

Utah Hockey Club scores final 3 goals, pulls away from Sabres

Oilers score 7, ease past Utah Hockey Club to gain in Pacific

Cooley breaks tie in 3rd, Utah defeats Canucks

Kakko breaks tie in 3rd, Kraken defeat Utah

Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah Hockey Club edges Ducks

Maple Leafs recover for shootout win against Utah

Bedard scores in OT, Blackhawks recover to top Utah

Vejmelka makes 38 saves, Utah scores 3 straight to rally past Detroit

Meier breaks tie in 3rd, Devils defeat Utah Hockey Club

Keller has 5 points, Utah cruises past Wild for 3rd straight win

Crouse breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Blackhawks

Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Canucks

Doughty gets 3 points, Kings hold off Utah Hockey Club

Vejmelka, Utah recover for shootout win against Capitals 

Hurricanes pull away from Utah, end 3-game losing streak

Guenther scores in OT for 2nd straight game, Utah Hockey Club tops Blue Jackets