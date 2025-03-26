Utah Recalls Yamamoto from Tucson

Utah Hockey Club has recalled forward Kailer Yamamoto from the Tucson Roadrunners. He will join the team in Tampa on Wednesday night and will provide the team with more depth as Utah continues to push for the playoffs.

Yamamoto leads the Roadrunners with 51 points (21G, 32A) through 51 games. He played three games with Utah in mid-October after signing a one-year, two-way contract with the organization on Oct. 6.

The 2017 first-round draft choice has recorded 58-76-134 in 306 career NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken and Utah.