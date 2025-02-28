Utah Hockey Club to Celebrate Women’s History Month 

Salt Lake City (February 28, 2025) – Today, Utah Hockey Club announced its plans to celebrate Women’s History Month through curated programming and activations that will take place during the March 1 Utah Hockey Club game vs. the New Jersey Devils, as well as across the team’s digital and social channels and within the community throughout the month.

“Women have been instrumental in shaping and growing the game of hockey,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Hockey Club. “During Women’s History Month, we have an opportunity to celebrate the profound impact of women across the sport and create moments that inspire future generations to love this game. From the pioneers who broke through barriers to those just beginning their journeys, our platform proudly elevates women, and we are committed to continued progress throughout the game.”

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Utah Hockey Club has launched ‘Forward Together,’ a month-long campaign celebrating the strength, influence, and unity of women in sports and the community. The campaign highlights the power of collaboration and role of women and their allies in driving meaningful change, reinforcing the team’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and lasting progress.

Utah Hockey Club’s Women’s History Month activations will kick off on Saturday, March 1 during the team’s game against the New Jersey Devils, which will feature entertainment from a female host, artists, and performers. Fans can also participate by sharing stories, tributes, and advice from inspiring women in their lives on prompt cards, available on the Delta Center porch located directly inside the main entrance. Throughout the evening, select messages on the prompt cards will be showcased on the jumbotron to further amplify the voices and stories of women.

The March 1 Item of the Game will be a limited-edition Sky Blue Women’s History Month hoodie that features the Forward Together month-long theme and can be purchased at the Team Store for $45, available while supplies last.

Continuing its commitment to empowering young women in hockey, Utah Hockey Club will host a Learn to Play clinic for girls ages 4 to 11 on March 23 at the SLC Sports Complex. Led by former U.S. National Women’s Hockey athlete Lyndsey Fry, the event will provide young athletes with hands-on training, mentorship, and invaluable skills to elevate their game. More than 60 athletes who have participated in a previous Learn to Play clinic this season have been invited to the girls clinic for continued training and mentorship.

Utah Hockey Club’s commitment to year-round women’s-focused programming extends beyond Women’s History Month, including:

Utah Hockey Club forward Alex Kerfoot has personally donated his tickets to local girls programs, allowing young women to earn or be nominated for a VIP experience at home games this season. Inspired by his wife, a former field hockey athlete, Kerfoot’s initiative is more than just a gesture – it’s a powerful step toward increasing inclusion in a historically male-dominated sport. By providing these opportunities, he aims to help normalize the presence and impact of women in hockey, and contribute to a broader shift toward gender equity in the sport.

Smith Entertainment Group’s Diverse Business Directory showcases dozens of local companies - including over 40 women-owned businesses - and is a valuable resource for locals and visitors to the state alike. Fans can explore the directory year-round on the Utah Hockey Club mobile app. Women-owned businesses interested in being included in the business directory are encouraged to fill out this form.

More information on Utah Hockey Club’s Women’s History Month activations can be found here.