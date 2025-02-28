Celebrating Women’s History Month at SEG

During the month of March, Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) celebrates Women’s History Month. The organization recognizes and uplifts women by launching this year’s campaign– Forward Together.

Each year, SEG curates a theme for the Women’s History Month campaign, creates and distributes merchandise, hosts events, and more. This year’s tagline, “Leading and Inspiring as One,” touches on the main idea of women in leadership positions and how a future of collaboration among women is essential in making progress.

To embody these values, SEG designed the theme with bold, bright colors to represent the strength and resilience of women, with a touch of femininity. Beyond this, the official colors of Women’s History Month are purple, green, and white–each of which is incorporated in the staple designs. The italicized ‘w’ in Forward is a subtle detail emphasizing women’s advancement in all facets.

The gradient style used in both static and motion design is more than a beautiful mix of color choices. Gradients represent the passing of time and the blending of traditions. These colors transition seamlessly, as do the knowledge and strength that is passed through generations. Patchwork storytelling–a technique used by traditional Native American quilt makers–is also largely influential here. The Diné/Navajo and Ute (Utahn Indigenous tribes) used patterns to pass down stories among generations, not unlike how visual and digital storytelling is used today. The moving quilt boxes in motion design symbolize the individual contributions made by women in history. This movement mimics progress and collaboration–a reflection of the Forward Together theme.

Utah Hockey Club will be recognizing Women’s History Month and introducing the Forward Together campaign at the home game on Mar. 1. The featured item of the game will be a custom, Women’s History Month-themed hoodie. This hoodie–and more merchandise–will be available from this game on, exclusively at the Team Store in Delta Center.

Find information about local, women-owned businesses in the Utah HC and Delta Center apps. Our Women-Owned Business Directory contains a list of individual businesses with details about their location and background.

The SEG Foundation celebrates both influential women in history and those currently impacting everyone around them. We hope you’ll join us in honoring the women in our lives and show your appreciation through celebrating Women’s History Month this year!