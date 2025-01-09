Utah Hockey Club Teams Up With Local Brands to Offer $10 Ticket Options to Fans Across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (January 9, 2025) -- Today, Utah Hockey Club launched innovative ticket programs that make experiencing live hockey at Delta Center available to more fans across Utah through new partnerships with two Utah-based brands â€“ Smith’s, a regional supermarket chain, and Moxie, a locally-owned pest control company. Starting Friday, Jan. 10, when Utah Hockey Club faces off against the San Jose Sharks, and for the remaining 24 regular season home games this season, up to 2,000 fans per matchup can enjoy single-goal view tickets for just $10, which includes a hot dog and a bottle of water. Tickets purchased through either program are non-transferable and cannot be resold, preserving the focus on providing affordable experiences to individuals, families, and students.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Smith’s and Moxie to make Utah Hockey Club games more affordable for families and fans across Utah,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “This initiative allows more people in our community to enjoy the NHL experience at Delta Center as we continue to build on the excitement of our inaugural season and create unforgettable experiences for those who may not otherwise have the opportunity to attend a game.”

Smith’s Utah Hockey Club Value Ticket Program

Smith’s shoppers can now access $10 Utah Hockey Club Value Tickets following any purchase greater than $20 at participating locations. Shoppers can purchase two (2) $10 single-goal view tickets per $20 spent, and up to as many as eight (8) tickets per $80 purchase, based on availability, which include a hot dog and bottled water. Following checkout at participating Smith’s locations, a unique URL and promo code will be printed directly on the shopper’s receipt, enabling them to redeem the offer online. This fan-focused initiative aims to bring more families and fans together to enjoy NHL action at an affordable price. More details on the Smith’s Utah Hockey Club Value Ticket Program can be found at www.nhl.com/utah/tickets/value-tickets.

Utah Hockey Club College Ticket Program

Presented by Moxie Pest Control

The Utah Hockey Club College Ticket Program, presented by Moxie Pest Control, provides students enrolled in any Utah university with an exclusive $10 ticket offer, which includes a hot dog and bottled water. Students with valid university email addresses (.edu) will have the option to purchase up to two (2) single-goal view tickets for up to three (3) remaining home games this season online at www.nhl.com/utah/tickets/student-section.

Additionally, as part of the program, Utah Hockey Club will host a College Game Night at Delta Center on March 20 as the team takes on the Buffalo Sabres. Throughout the night, students attending the game as part of Utah Hockey Club’s College Ticket Program can be a part of unique in-game activities, giveaways, and a post-game afterparty inside one of the premium clubs at Delta Center. The afterparty will feature Utah Hockey Club personalities, live music, free food and non-alcoholic beverages, and more.