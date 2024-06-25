Utah Hockey Club Signs Vladislav Kolyachonok to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok to a two-year contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 23-year-old Kolyachonok recorded 1-3-4 and two penalty minutes (PIM) in five games with the Arizona Coyotes and registered 8-3-11 and 14 PIM in 36 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2023-24.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound native of Minsk, Belarus has totaled 2-5-7 and eight PIM in 39 career NHL games over three seasons with the Coyotes. Kolyachonok has registered 13-35-48 and 76 PIM in 150 career AHL games with Tucson and the Syracuse Crunch.

Kolyachonok was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in the second round (52nd overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.