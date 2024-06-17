Utah Hockey Club Signs Noel Nordh to Entry-Level Contract

UtahHockeyClub_FreeAgency_NoelNordh_FINAL_WEB_1920x1080

Utah Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Noel Nordh to a three-year, entry-level contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward registered 6-9-15 and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 50 regular season games and scored a goal in 13 playoff games with Brynas IF, helping his club win the HockeyAllsvenskan championship in 2023-24. He also tallied 10-12-22 and four PIM in 15 games with J20 Nationell. 

In 2022-23, Nordh played most of his season in the J20 Nationell, recording 13-14-27 and 14 PIM in 38 games. Nordh also appeared in 10 games for Brynas’ SHL team scoring one goal, before finishing the season with the under-18 club, tallying 2-2-4 in three regular-season games along with five assists in three playoff games.

The Soderhamn, Sweden native registered 3-2-5 in seven games to help Sweden earn a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Nordh was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (72nd overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Players excited for fresh start with Utah NHL team

Utah releases 20 finalists for team name, unveils fan vote

Utah ready for challenge, knows plenty of work remains

Ainge ‘excited for hockey again’ with NHL going to Utah

Utah NHL team already a hit in new market

Utah ‘ready for hockey,’ local historian says

‘Utah’s ready for a team,’ new owner says

New NHL team will be called ‘Utah Something’