Utah Hockey Club Signs Noel Nordh to Entry-Level Contract

Utah Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Noel Nordh to a three-year, entry-level contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward registered 6-9-15 and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 50 regular season games and scored a goal in 13 playoff games with Brynas IF, helping his club win the HockeyAllsvenskan championship in 2023-24. He also tallied 10-12-22 and four PIM in 15 games with J20 Nationell.

In 2022-23, Nordh played most of his season in the J20 Nationell, recording 13-14-27 and 14 PIM in 38 games. Nordh also appeared in 10 games for Brynas’ SHL team scoring one goal, before finishing the season with the under-18 club, tallying 2-2-4 in three regular-season games along with five assists in three playoff games.

The Soderhamn, Sweden native registered 3-2-5 in seven games to help Sweden earn a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Nordh was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (72nd overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft.