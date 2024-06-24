Utah Hockey Club Signs Ben McCartney to One-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Ben McCartney to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 22-year-old McCartney recorded 6-16-22 and 67 penalty minutes (PIM) in 46 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2023-24. McCartney has registered 32-45-77 and 194 PIM in 152 career games with the Roadrunners over four seasons.

In 2021-22, McCartney played in two NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes.

The 6-foot, 183-pound native of Macdonald, MB totaled 61-90-151 and 238 PIM in 205 career games in five seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL).

McCartney was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the seventh round (204th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.