Kakko breaks tie in 3rd, Kraken defeat Utah

Kevin Stenlund had a goal and an assist, and Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves for Utah (29-26-11), which has lost four of its past six games (2-2-2).

“I'm not happy about much, to be honest,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “Our execution was not there. I don't think we had our usual transition game, our usual offense, our usual inside presence. It's one of those off nights where you put the tape right in the trash and move on.”

Tolvanen opened the scoring for the Kraken just 51 seconds into the first period. He scored on a rebound below the left circle following a giveaway by Olli Maatta and Sean Durzi in Utah's defensive zone.

Nick Schmaltz tied it 1-1 at 16:48, scoring on a one-timer into an open net from the left circle off a cross-slot pass from Stenlund.

“I thought we battled hard. It [stinks] to come on the wrong end of that one,” Schmaltz said. “We've got to turn the page quick. I mean, obviously every game feels like do or die at this point. We've got to control our own destiny, play how we want to play, and take care of business. So, a frustrating start, but all we can do is move on and get back to work.”