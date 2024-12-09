Cooley gets goal, assist in Utah Hockey Club win against Flyers

Michael Carcone, Juuso Valimaki and Kevin Stenlund scored for Utah (12-11-4), which won for the second straight day following a 5-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Jaxson Stauber made 22 saves.

It's also the first time Utah has won consecutive games since beginning the season 3-0-0.

"I think there's been a lot of games where we're feeling good, we're feeling confident, but we just haven't gotten the results," Valimaki said. "So obviously nice to get some results. We've just got to keep going with it and stay with it."

Joel Farabee and Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia (12-12-4), which lost for the second straight day after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Samuel Ersson in his first game back after missing 11 because of a lower-body injury, made 21 saves.

"Neither team, not a lot of grade A [scoring chances]," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "Third period, they just defended and we had a tough time getting through."