PHILADELPHIA -- Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist as the Utah Hockey Club won its fourth straight game on the road, 4-2 against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.
Cooley gets goal, assist in Utah Hockey Club win against Flyers
Earns 4th straight road victory; Ersson makes 21 saves in return for Philadelphia
Michael Carcone, Juuso Valimaki and Kevin Stenlund scored for Utah (12-11-4), which won for the second straight day following a 5-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Jaxson Stauber made 22 saves.
It's also the first time Utah has won consecutive games since beginning the season 3-0-0.
"I think there's been a lot of games where we're feeling good, we're feeling confident, but we just haven't gotten the results," Valimaki said. "So obviously nice to get some results. We've just got to keep going with it and stay with it."
Joel Farabee and Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia (12-12-4), which lost for the second straight day after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Samuel Ersson in his first game back after missing 11 because of a lower-body injury, made 21 saves.
"Neither team, not a lot of grade A [scoring chances]," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "Third period, they just defended and we had a tough time getting through."
Cooley scored on the power play at 15:30 of the second period to give Utah a 3-2 lead. Clayton Keller got the puck at the right point, pushed it down the wall to Dylan Guenther, and he centered it to Cooley alone at the front of the net. He dragged it around Ersson and scored.
Utah had been 1-for-10 on the power play in its previous five games.
"I didn't like the first two [power plays] that we had," Keller said. "We watched some clips in between periods and maybe had some better looks after that. We have a lot of skill and speed with the five guys out there. It's kind of a broken play and we kind of transitioned quick and had two guys driving the net, and 'Gunner' supports me, makes a great play over to 'Cools' and it's an empty net."
The Flyers appeared to tie the game when Jamie Drysdale scored at 2:21 of the third period but the goal was disallowed after Utah challenged for goaltender interference.
That was Philadelphia's best chance of the eight shots on goal it had in the third.
"Leading by one starting the third ... I liked the way we defended and I like the way we play in the [offensive] zone as well," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. "We had good looks and we generated good offense."
Carcone put Utah ahead 1-0 at 7:01 of the second period when the rebound of his shot bounced off the skate of Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.
Farabee tied it 1-1 at 7:20 when he tapped in the rebound of Nick Seeler's shot in the crease. It was the forward's first goal in 13 games.
"I wish I didn't take it from 'Seels,'" Farabee said. "I saw the puck and whacked it. I wish I would have blocked the [defenseman] and let it go in. But good play by Seels, wish he would have gotten credit for it."
Valimaki tipped Mikhail Sergachev's shot from the left face-off circle to give Utah a 2-1 lead at 9:42. It was the defenseman's first goal in 53 games, dating to Feb. 10.
"He's playing good for us lately," Tourigny said. "I think he's making good plays, and he's creating movement in the [offensive] zone. The way he got there, and he got a stick on that puck, good for him."
Tippett tied it 2-2 at 13:34 with a shot from the left face-off circle.
After Cooley put Utah ahead, Stenlund made it 4-2 with a short-handed goal at 15:43 of the third period. Morgan Frost over-skated a puck trying to break it out of the Philadelphia end during a Flyers power play, leaving it in the slot where Stenlund picked it up and went in alone on Ersson.
NOTES: Stauber improved to 7-1-0 in eight career games. He's the 10th goalie in NHL history with at least seven wins in his first eight games. ... Farabee's goal ended Stauber's shutout streak at 87:20, the longest season-opening shutout stretch by a goalie in a franchise's first season since John Vanbiesbrouck had a streak of 106:33 with the Florida Panthers to start the 1993-94 season. ... Utah forward Nick Schmaltz had his three-game goal streak ended. ... Seeler had two assists for his second multipoint game of the season; he had a goal and an assist against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 26. ... Flyers forward Matvei Michkov had an assist on Tippett's goal to give him eight points (three goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak. He had three straight multipoint games prior to Sunday. ... Drysdale had one shot on goal and two blocked shots in 18:54 of ice time in his return to the lineup after missing 12 games because of an upper-body injury.