Utah Hockey Club Collaborates with Verizon to Enhance Your Fan Experience at Home and On the Go

Utah Hockey Club is excited to announce our collaboration with Verizon to enhance your fan experience at home and on the go!

Verizon is offering two new ways for fans to get exclusive access, savings and swag – available for both new and existing customers.

New and existing Verizon customers can receive a custom Utah Hockey Club hat when they trade-in an eligible smartphone. If you’ve been waiting to trade in your device and upgrade to one of the latest 5G smartphones from Verizon, now is the perfect time. Score this exclusive hat when you make the trade at a participating Verizon location. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to grab some Utah Hockey Club swag, available only at Verizon!

New Verizon customers will also be eligible for a one year subscription to UtahHC+ courtesy of Verizon. If you can’t make a game–home or away–don’t stress. UtahHC+ has you covered with every game available, live and otherwise. Watch bonus Utah Hockey Club content with your subscription, and experience everything that the platform has to offer.

Whether you’re a current Verizon customer or thinking about making the switch, you don’t want to miss out on these exclusive offers for Utah Hockey Club fans to enjoy.

Terms and conditions linked below.

UHC Merch Item

UHC Subscription