Hurricanes pull away from Utah, end 3-game losing streak

Carolina played without Mikko Rantanen because of a lower-body injury. The forward, who has one goal and one assist in six games since being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 24, took a shot off the knee in the third period of a 2-1 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday but finished the game.

Rantanen is on Finland's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

"I know he was nicked up right at the end of the last game, and I thought he might be able to play today; obviously, he couldn't,” Brind’Amour said. “So, I don't know where that stands. I know it's not serious-serious long term, but I don't know what his thought is about playing or not moving forward."

Clayton Keller scored twice for Utah (23-23-9), which won its previous two games in overtime. Karel Vejmelka made 31 saves.

“I liked our determination on offense, I like the way we competed on offense,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think we were too short on detail defensively. All in all, we gave up too much on offense for them.”

Chatfield gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 10:09 of the first period. He forced a turnover in his own zone before joining the rush and finishing a 2-on-1 with Jordan Staal.

Josh Doan tied it 1-1 on a power play at 17:35, avoiding Carolina defenseman Dmitry Orlov with a toe drag in the right face-off circle before scoring on a short-side snap shot over Kochetkov’s left shoulder.

Jarvis, who will represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, scored a power-play goal at 6:25 on a one-timer from the top of the left circle to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead.

Aho, who will play for Finland at 4 Nations, made it 3-1 at 8:35 when he knocked down Vejmelka’s clearing attempt above the left circle, then cut to hash marks to score on the backhand with the goalie out of position.

“It would have been tough to sit on this stretch we had before this game,” Aho said. “I guess my first goal was a lucky bounce, but you get a couple goals and you build some momentum.”