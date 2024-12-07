Utah scores 5 unanswered, tops slumping Sabres

Tyson Kozak scored his first NHL goal, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves for the Sabres (11-13-3), who have been outscored 21-11 in their past six games (0-4-2).

"My job is to get them out of it," Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. "That's my job. That's on me, to get them out of it, to stay with the process. Don't deviate. Even just that small play, don't go offside. I mean, this is mentally one of the weakest games I've seen, where you go offside that number of times. You don't execute the small plays. …

"Getting it out of our zone has been a big deal. We've talked about it, get it out of your zone. We turned two pucks over on two goals, that it's on our tape, and it results in a goal. So, the execution part and us executing at a high level was not good."

Kozak gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 10:14 of the first period, redirecting a pass from Beck Malenstyn at the front of the net under Vejmelka's left arm. Kozak had a goal overturned in his NHL debut against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.