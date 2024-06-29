Utah Hockey Club Acquires John Marino and 2024 Fifth Round Draft Choice (COL) From the New Jersey Devils 

Utah sends New Jersey a 2024 Second Round Draft Choice and a 2025 Second Round Draft Choice (EDM)

Utah Hockey Club announced Saturday that the club has acquired defenseman John Marino and a 2024 fifth round draft choice originally from Colorado from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a 2024 second round draft choice (49th overall) and a 2025 second round draft choice via the Edmonton Oilers.

The 27-year-old Marino is entering his sixth NHL season and coming off a 2023-24 season with the Devils in which he registered 4-21-25 and 41 penalty minutes (PIM) in 75 games. Marino also blocked 89 shots which ranked fifth on the Devils. 

During his first season with the Devils in 2022-23, Marino recorded 4-14-18 and was plus-21 in 64 games. He also blocked the fifth-most shot on the Devils (89).

A native of North Easton, Massachusetts, Marino has recorded 18-89-107 in 328 career NHL games with the Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins and has tallied six assists in 29 career playoff games.

Marino was originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round (154th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

