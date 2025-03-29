Utah Falls to Florida, 2-1, in Overtime

SUNRISE, Fla. - With 41 seconds left in the overtime period, Sam Bennett scored his second of the night to secure a 2-1 win for the Florida Panthers. Sean Durzi scored Utah’s lone goal.

It was a much stronger start for Utah as the visitors had their chances and limited Florida’s opportunities in turn. When he needed to be Karel Vejmelka stood strong in net, turning away the Panthers chances with good rebound control. After 20 minutes, it was a 0-0 game with Utah outshooting Florida 6-5.

The Panthers broke through two and a half minutes into the second period with a power play goal. Aleksander Barkov found Bennett on the doorstep and Bennett capitalized for his 24th of the season. The Panthers created traffic down low with both Bennett and Sam Reinhart net front.

Penalty trouble continued for Utah in the second period as the team took a total of four penalties in the middle frame. Despite allowing a goal on the first penalty, Utah’s penalty kill came up big, keeping the 10th best power play from scoring on their three other opportunities.

Utah struggled to get chances on net in the middle frame, only recording three shots on goal in the second period, while Florida had 12 shots.

The third period started with a Utah power play which turned into 4-on-4 hockey just 55 seconds into the man-advantage. Josh Doan’s strong defensive play forced a turnover, Barrett Hayton collected the puck and showed his speed as he skated up ice. Hayton found Sean Durzi who quickly shot the puck and scored, tying the game, 1-1.

Both teams continued to push late in the third and Utah saw its netminder stand strong in net. Utah played an energized and connected game to keep the game tied at 1-1 and force overtime.

In the extra frame, Vejmelka turned away shot after shot, keeping Florida off the board. With 41 seconds left in overtime, Sam Bennett scored giving the home team the full two points. Utah picked up one point in the overtime loss.

Vejmelka had 30 saves on 32 shots in his 16th straight start.

Utah had to dig deep as they played over half the game with only five defensemen. Olli Määttä suffered a lower body injury during the second period. In the second intermission, Utah announced Määttä would not return. The defenseman played just over six minutes.