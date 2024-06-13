This Is Utah's Team

Smith Entertainment Group has officially signed on the dotted line to bring the newest NHL hockey club to Utah.

“Today is a monumental day for the state of Utah as we officially close on the establishment of a new NHL franchise,” said Ryan Smith, governor of Utah Hockey Club and co-founder and chairman of SEG. “The NHL has been incredible to work with throughout this process, providing us with invaluable guidance and support. We have a lot of work ahead, and couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”

Though the team was introduced and announced the move in April, the process of acquiring an NHL franchise takes time. June 13, 2024 will mark the day the team was established, and also the day the club released its 2024-25 season logo and uniforms.

The upcoming season identity for the Utah Hockey Club will include jerseys in Rock Black, Salt White and Mountain Blue, colors reflective of the natural beauty of the state. The team will wear UTAH on their chest for the season, representing a passionate fan base that will have a say in the naming of its new team.

Doubleday & Cartwright—the design firm that collaborated on the inaugural season identity in partnership with the club—is no stranger to the sports world, having worked with teams like Inter Miami CF, the Milwaukee Bucks, WNBA’s Golden State Valkyries and most recently the Utah Jazz. Diving into branding a sports club with a short runway between seasons and ahead of the finalization of a team name presented a unique opportunity.