This Is Utah's Team

UHC2425_BrandArticleThumbnail_Updated_1920x1080

Smith Entertainment Group has officially signed on the dotted line to bring the newest NHL hockey club to Utah.

“Today is a monumental day for the state of Utah as we officially close on the establishment of a new NHL franchise,” said Ryan Smith, governor of Utah Hockey Club and co-founder and chairman of SEG. “The NHL has been incredible to work with throughout this process, providing us with invaluable guidance and support. We have a lot of work ahead, and couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”

Though the team was introduced and announced the move in April, the process of acquiring an NHL franchise takes time. June 13, 2024 will mark the day the team was established, and also the day the club released its 2024-25 season logo and uniforms.

The upcoming season identity for the Utah Hockey Club will include jerseys in Rock Black, Salt White and Mountain Blue, colors reflective of the natural beauty of the state. The team will wear UTAH on their chest for the season, representing a passionate fan base that will have a say in the naming of its new team.

Doubleday & Cartwright—the design firm that collaborated on the inaugural season identity in partnership with the club—is no stranger to the sports world, having worked with teams like Inter Miami CF, the Milwaukee Bucks, WNBA’s Golden State Valkyries and most recently the Utah Jazz. Diving into branding a sports club with a short runway between seasons and ahead of the finalization of a team name presented a unique opportunity.

“A sport's team's debut is fascinating and deeply personal,” Doubleday & Cartright co-founder Chris Isenberg said. “And this situation is rare—we’re launching with a 2024-25n inaugural identity and simultaneously selecting a final name, then establishing our official brand. We’ve seen with the Jazz how incredible Utah fans are—passionate, knowledgeable, and loyal. They also have a curiosity about the details, and like other fans, a sensitivity to how team identity decisions reflect a state they’re deeply proud of. I think they understand that this process is a journey, but will also be proud of how we look on-ice for game one.”

Fans are encouraged to cast their vote for the favorite of the six name finalists before voting closes on June 20. After the final name selection, creative and uniform development will take place. The team's full identity will launch prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.

There’s no rest for the club this summer, as General Manager Bill Armstrong and the rest of the hockey brass prepare for the NHL draft. On June 28, the team will host their first-ever NHL Draft Party at Delta Center where fans will have a chance to get their hands on a collection of Utah Hockey Club apparel.

And if the hockey team’s visit to Delta Center this spring was an indicator of fan excitement, Utah is hungry for all things hockey.

A hangar full of youth hockey participants greeted the members of the now-Utah Hockey Club as soon as their plane touched down in Salt Lake City on April 24, waiving welcome homemade signs and sharing in the excitement of the National Hockey League’s arrival. Before the day was done, tens of thousands of ticket deposits had been made and Delta Center was packed to capacity with fans ready to experience Utah sports history. Chants of “Let’s go, Utah!” rang through the rafters during team introductions.

With months to go before the 2024-25 season, the official name and brand still to be decided and the club’s first puck to drop in the Delta Center, one thing is certain: This is Utah’s team.

News Feed

Players excited for fresh start with Utah NHL team

Utah releases 20 finalists for team name, unveils fan vote

Utah ready for challenge, knows plenty of work remains

Ainge ‘excited for hockey again’ with NHL going to Utah

Utah NHL team already a hit in new market

Utah ‘ready for hockey,’ local historian says

‘Utah’s ready for a team,’ new owner says

New NHL team will be called ‘Utah Something’