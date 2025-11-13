Strong Third Period Secures Win for Utah Over Buffalo

SALT LAKE CITY – Five unanswered goals led the Utah Mammoth to a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. With the win, the Mammoth swept their season series against the Sabres for the second straight year.

Buffalo took an early 1-0 lead off a deflected shot by Isak Rosen that beat Utah’s Karel Vejmelka. Just shy of seven minutes into the second period, Rosen struck again, and scored his second of the game. However, Utah started its comeback four minutes later.

Nick DeSimone got the Mammoth on the board with his his first goal of the season halfway through the second period. DeSimone’s tally was his first career point against his hometown team and his second point this season (1G, 1A in 2 GP). Michael Carcone and Nate Schmidt had assists on the play.

52 seconds into the third period, JJ Peterka tied the game, 2-2, with a goal against his former team. John Marino and Mikhail Sergachev recorded assists on the tally. Peterka was playing with Lawson Crouse and Jack McBain, a change from his normal line. Following the goal, the trio stayed together on a new line. Less than three minutes later, Crouse scored his fourth of the year, assisted by Peterka and McBain. Crouse’s tally gave Utah its first lead of the game, 3-2.

Halfway through the third, Utah’s offense kept rolling. Nick Schmaltz scored his 10th of the season and increased the Mammoth’s lead to 4-2. Schmaltz is the first player on Utah’s roster to reach double-digits for goals this season. Clayton Keller had the sole assist on the tally. Utah put a cherry on top with an empty net goal from Keller with 26.6 seconds remaining in regulation. Schmaltz and Logan Cooley picked up assists on the empty net goal.

The Mammoth’s blueliners continue to contribute offensively. For 16 straight games, the d-core has contributed a point or more. Since Oct. 21, Utah’s defensemen have contributed 32 points, which is tied for the second-most in the NHL (per Mammoth Broadcast).

With the win, the Mammoth have won five of their first six games at home this season. Utah also snapped a three-game losing skid. Utah will host the New York Islanders on Friday night for the second game of the two-game homestand.