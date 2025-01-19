Keller has goal, 3 assists for Utah Hockey Club in win against Blues

Logan Cooley had a goal and two assists, and Connor Ingram made 22 saves for Utah (19-19-7), which had lost three straight.

“I’ve said it many times how competitive those two guys are, they’re never satisfied,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said of Keller and Cooley. “I liked a lot of guys on our team, I liked the fight… If you look throughout the lineup, there's a lot of positives.”

Keller’s four points on Saturday extended the Chesterfield, Missouri native’s point streak to eight games against the Blues (five goals, 11 assists).

“It's always just a special feeling for me playing against them,” Keller said. “The team I grew up watching, going to all the games, watching my favorite players, idolizing those guys. A lot of memories in St. Louis… It's just a special feeling.”