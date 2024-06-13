Smith Entertainment Group Officially Acquires NHL Franchise

SALT LAKE CITY (June 13, 2024) – Today, the National Hockey League (NHL) and Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) officially closed on the agreement that establishes an NHL franchise in Utah. While the community continues to vote for the official name of the team, for the 2024-2025 season, the team will be known as Utah Hockey Club – leading proudly with the state identity and accompanied by a more formal naming convention used by many of the League’s other member clubs. The second round of the team’s multi-phase voting process on a permanent name runs through June 20th. Coinciding with today’s launch, Utah Hockey Club introduced their 2024-25 uniforms, color palette, and logos.

“Today is a monumental day for the state of Utah as we officially close on the establishment of a new NHL franchise,” said Ryan Smith, governor of Utah Hockey Club and chairman of Smith Entertainment Group. “The NHL has been incredible to work with throughout this process, providing us with invaluable guidance and support. We have a ton of work to do–training camp starts in less than 100 days–and could not be more excited about what’s to come.”

Year One Brand Identity

In collaboration with renowned design firm Doubleday & Cartwright, Utah’s NHL franchise has developed their 2024-2025 season identity.

The color palette consists of Rock Black, representing the darkness of night in the mountains and the volcanic rock of Utah’s deserts; Salt White, illustrating both the snow on Utah’s peaks and the famous salt flats; and Mountain Blue, a representation of Utah’s rich winter sports history and its clear skies for more than 230 days a year. The distinctive colors will establish the cornerstone of the club’s brand as it evolves through the team’s name selection ahead of the 2025-2026 NHL season. The selected color palette for Utah’s first NHL team is also intentionally complementary to that of the Utah Jazz – also owned by SEG – whose expanded colors were introduced last week and include a similar Sky Blue as a tertiary color.

Utah Hockey Club also introduced five marks, each inspired by the team’s 2024-2025 jerseys, which serve as a catalyst for the team’s visual identity and set the stage for future branding efforts.

Inaugural Season Uniforms

Reflecting their state’s long-standing reverence for the sport, the club will don two jerseys during the 2024-25 NHL season that embody a clean, crisp, traditional aesthetic.

The team’s home uniform will be Rock Black with UTAH across the chest in stairstep lettering and feature Salt White and Mountain Blue striping across each arm, the bottom of the jersey, and on the socks. The team’s away uniform will be Salt White with UTAH across the chest in the same stairstep lettering. The away jersey will feature Rock Black and Mountain Blue striping. The inclusion of stairstep lettering, two-ply twill, zig-zag stitchdown appliqué, and triple striping on sleeves and socks complete the image of an emerging club steeped in the traditions of hockey’s heritage.

At the 2024 NHL Draft, Utah’s first-ever draft selections will put on an exclusive sleek, all-black NHL authentic jersey adorned with the same UTAH stairstep logo design that will be featured on the team’s 2024 - 2025 season uniforms.

The team’s apparel will first be available for purchase at the Team Store at Delta Center during the team’s free-to-attend 2024 NHL Draft Party on June 28. The 2024-25 uniforms will be available for purchase in Fall 2024.