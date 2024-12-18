SEG Media Teams Up with the NHL to Present The Lab, a Data-Driven Alternative Livestream Broadcast

SALT LAKE CITY (December 18, 2024) – Tonight, Utah Hockey Club invites fans to experience The Lab, a unique livestream broadcast, that leverages NHL EDGE positional data (NHL Puck and Player Tracking) to create a dynamic, data-driven experience that engages viewers with compelling, real-time insights on the sport of hockey. The futuristic livestream will be available exclusively on UtahHC+ and SEG+, alongside a traditional game broadcast, during Utah’s game against the Vancouver Canucks tonight at 8 P.M. MT.

Utah Hockey Club is one of the first NHL franchises to team up with the League on a streaming broadcast that brings data, statistics, and analytics onto the screen to seamlessly complement game storytelling. The Lab will be broadcast from the NHL’s television studio in New York City and jointly hosted by Utah Hockey Club Analyst Nick Olczyk, SportLogiq’s Director of Analytics & Data Insights Mike Kelly, and NHL Tonight Announcer Jamison Coyle. The trio will provide context on how advanced analytics are impacting the game and answer questions from a fan survey about Utah Hockey Club player performance. Olczyk, Kelly and Coyle will also engage with Utah Hockey Club broadcasters Matt McConnell, Dominic Moore, Kim Becker, and Tyson Nash at various points throughout the game.

“SEG Media is committed to providing an innovative broadcast experience that makes streaming Utah Hockey Club games as engaging and fast-paced for fans at home as it is for fans inside Delta Center," said Caroline Klein, chief communications officer for Smith Entertainment Group. "We designed The Lab in partnership with the NHL to appeal to every type of fan - from those new to hockey who are learning as much as they can about the game during Utah's inaugural season, to NHL experts interested in a deep dive into game statistics. We are excited for fans to experience this broadcast, which will showcase hockey and the impact of every play in a compelling way.”

Current UtahHC+ and SEG+ subscribers can access The Lab broadcast at no additional cost upon logging in to their account. Tonight only, the alternative broadcast is also available as a $5 single game subscription. Subscribers can tune in by selecting "The Lab: Vancouver vs. Utah," which will feature a pregame show from Delta Center, before switching to the NHL's studio at 8:00 P.M. MT to dive into game analytics.

Subscriptions to UtahHC+ and SEG+ are available for purchase at www.segplus.com. All subscription levels will have one-time access to The Lab, but only annual and monthly subscribers to SEG Media platforms can access games on-demand, compelling insider content, and all other alternative broadcasts this season, in addition to live games.

For more information about Utah Hockey Club, visit www.UtahHockeyClub.com.