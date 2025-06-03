Hosted by former NHL player, hockey analyst and broadcast personality Tyson Nash, SEG Media’s first hockey-focused podcast debuts June 4 The weekly show will feature exclusive interviews with NHL legends and insiders and dive deeper into Utah’s hockey scene

SEG Media announced today the launch of the NashCast Podcast, a weekly show driven by engaging conversations between Utah Mammoth broadcast personality, hockey analyst and former NHL player Tyson Nash and special guests. The NashCast Podcast is an extension of the original alternative broadcast that debuted last season exclusively on SEG+ and was developed to give Utah fans unique perspectives on the latest happenings within both the team and the NHL.

Launching tomorrow, June 4, the new show will feature candid discussions about experiences shared by Nash and his guests, updates from within the Utah Mammoth organization, and stories about the growth and development of hockey across Utah. NHL legends and insiders will join as guests, and fans will also hear directly from current Mammoth players, members of the front office and leadership, and Nash’s fellow team broadcasters. On Wednesday, Utah Mammoth General Manager Bill Armstrong will be the show’s first guest, sharing his perspective on recent player signings and an update on preparations for the 2025 NHL Draft.

“The NashCast Podcast is the newest way SEG Media is delivering on our commitment to give fans unique, direct insight into the Utah Mammoth, while also engaging them in thoughtful and fun discussions of hockey culture at large,” said Caroline Klein, chief communications officer at Smith Entertainment Group. “By expanding the NashCast platform to include a podcast that is available to a global audience, we are excited to bring even more fans on this exciting journey, so no one misses any second of the action and everyone feels part of the hockey community in Utah and across the NHL.”

!

Podcast episodes will be available to SEG+ subscribers and on YouTube at 8:00 A.M. MT, with new episodes arriving each Wednesday and remaining on both platforms for on-demand viewing. The audio-only version is available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and iHeartRadio.

The NashCast Podcast is the first hockey-focused podcast from SEG Media, which also produces several Utah Jazz- and NBA-focused shows, including Front Rowe – hosted by Holly Rowe, a member of the Jazz broadcast team and award-winning sports journalist – and Roundball Roundup, which explores team news and features interviews with NBA analysts and personalities.

The original NashCast alt-cast on SEG+ will return for the 2025-26 NHL season after it quickly became a go-to feature for fans interested in hockey beyond game play. Last season, the alt-cast delivered never-before-heard stories, including how the franchise came to Utah in a live interview with Utah Mammoth Governor Ryan Smith. Previous alt-cast guests have included Utah Mammoth players Dylan Guenther, Liam O’Brian and Robert Bortuzzo; NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman; and NHL Hall of Famers Jeremy Roenick, Chris Pronger and Mike Modano among others.

For more information, follow @NashCastOfficial on Instagram and X and visit www.segplus.com for details on how to subscribe to SEG+.