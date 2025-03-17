SEG Foundation to Showcase and Support Local Utah Artists by Hosting En Plein Air, Live Painting Exhibits and Pop-Up Art Gallery at Delta Center

Sixteen local artists to bring Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club game-day energy to life with live painting displays on March 19 and 20
Utahns invited to attend a free, open-to-the-public pop-up gallery at Delta Center on March 26 when they can browse the En Plein Air artwork and dozens of other pieces
Donation to Bad Dog Arts provides opportunities for aspiring youth artists
SALT LAKE CITY (March 17, 2025) – Today, the SEG Foundation announced its plans to support local artists and Utah’s community of art enthusiasts by hosting a number of initiatives at Delta Center over the next 10 days. On March 19 and 20, En Plein Air live painting events will be held at Delta Center, showcasing 16 artists (eight each evening) as they create exclusive, one-of-a-kind works inspired by the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club. On March 26, all Utahns are welcomed to a free-to-attend, open-to-the-public pop-up gallery exhibition at the arena, when the artists will display the results of their live work, along with a variety of other pieces from their respective collections. These activations are being held in partnership with The Blocks Art District – a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by Salt Lake City and County leaders to champion arts and culture in the downtown area.
Derived from the French phrase “in the open air,” En Plein Air is a painting technique that captures the essence of a scene in real time, outside the confines of a studio. The first live painting event will take place on March 19 as the Utah Jazz take on the Washington Wizards. During the game, eight (8) local artists will be stationed throughout Delta Center, transforming the arena’s energy and atmosphere into stunning works of art – live and in the moment. The next evening on March 20, eight (8) additional artists will create their original pieces as Utah Hockey Club faces off against the Buffalo Sabres.
Following the live painting events, the SEG Foundation, in collaboration with the participating artists, will host a free-and-open-to-the-public En Plein Air Pop-Up Art Gallery at Delta Center on March 26 from 6 to 8 P.M. The one-night event will showcase the vibrant pieces created during the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games, along with additional works from each featured artist. Attendees will have the opportunity to view and purchase the unique pieces created during the games, as well as other items on display. Any unsold artwork created during the En Plein Air events will be auctioned off. All proceeds from the sale and auction will go directly to the artists.
In addition to the events held in partnership with The Blocks Art District, Ashley Smith, co-founder of Smith Entertainment Group, will surprise 4th and 5th graders participating in Salt Lake City School Districts Learning Lab afterschool art program on March 25. As part of its commitment to fostering creativity in youth, the SEG Foundation will also make a donation to Bad Dog Arts, a local program designed to inspire kids, teens, and adults through the creative arts. These funds will support summer camps and clinics for youth within the program, providing opportunities for young artists to develop their skills and creativity.
About the Local Artists Participating in En Plein Air activation:
- Brian Johnson – Johnson is a traveling artist who specializes in figure drawing and oil painting. Their work focuses on capturing the human form with striking realism and emotional depth.
- Clinton Whiting – Whiting is a multi-disciplinary artist, influenced by conceptual and modern practices. Their works describe the intangible connection people share through representation of the human figure and the materiality of the paint.
- Dallin Orr – Orr, influenced by the romantics and the impressionists of Eastern Europe, works primarily from life and film photography, taking the image of a fleeting moment and then soaking it in a hot bath of viscous sunlight through their oil paintings.
- Denyse R Davis – Davis uses vibrant colors and a vivid exploration of energy to highlight the natural forces that shape society within their work.
- Eddy Ekpo – Ekpo is a multifaceted artist who navigates the complexities of psyche, culture, identity, and social justice. Through a fusion of traditional and digital mediums, they create immersive plots that inspire transformative conversations.
- Emmaline Russell – Russell is an illustrative artist whose artistic expression is fueled by experiences from the outdoors, creating harmonious shapes and details throughout time that demand to be translated to paper.
- Esther Kasue – Kasue is an industrial designer with a background in fine arts. They inspire to design for those in underprivileged communities to provide people with resources that push them forward in society.
- Heather Olsen – Olsen is a contemporary artist known for vibrant and emotionally resonant oil paintings. With a focus on capturing the emotions and essence of their subject matter, they explore a diverse range of subjects in their work.
- Kendyl Schofield – Schofield is a visual artist, working primarily in oil paint. Their recent studio practice has focused on Utah landscapes, plein air studies, and commissions of pets.
- Kristen Frailey – Frailey has made it their mission to capture the color and beauty that they’ve found in the West, painting places that bring them joy and allow others to connect with the landscapes around them.
- Lunares – Lunares draws on their background as a Latinx artist to create work that is universally meaningful, yet deeply personal. Their work has cemented them as a rising star in the state, with work highlighted by several international brands such as Disney, HBO, and Hulu.
- Mitch Allen – Allen is a creative, passionate, and inspired artist working to seek opportunities by observing the world around them. Their work in graphic design, painting, drawing, and photography captures the joy and delight most people connect with.
- Oliver Wheatley – Wheatley seamlessly merges digital innovation with traditional artistry, creating visually striking works that bridge the gap between modern technology and classic techniques.
- Shaandiin Powell – Powell is a multimedia artist and graphic designer who utilizes personal experiences as a profound source of inspiration for their work. Through their art, they celebrate the inherent beauty of the world, leaving a trail of inspiration.
- Trevor Dahl – Dahl, under the moniker “Good Happy Stuff,” creates imagery that serves as an honest rendering of their psyche, presenting a mythological narrative rich in archetypes.
- Trish Melander – Melander is a plein air landscape artist who seeks to capture the textures of life, layered in irregular ways. Their work is regularly featured at plein air events across the West Coast.