SEG Foundation to Showcase and Support Local Utah Artists by Hosting En Plein Air, Live Painting Exhibits and Pop-Up Art Gallery at Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY (March 17, 2025) – Today, the SEG Foundation announced its plans to support local artists and Utah’s community of art enthusiasts by hosting a number of initiatives at Delta Center over the next 10 days. On March 19 and 20, En Plein Air live painting events will be held at Delta Center, showcasing 16 artists (eight each evening) as they create exclusive, one-of-a-kind works inspired by the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club. On March 26, all Utahns are welcomed to a free-to-attend, open-to-the-public pop-up gallery exhibition at the arena, when the artists will display the results of their live work, along with a variety of other pieces from their respective collections. These activations are being held in partnership with The Blocks Art District – a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by Salt Lake City and County leaders to champion arts and culture in the downtown area.

Derived from the French phrase “in the open air,” En Plein Air is a painting technique that captures the essence of a scene in real time, outside the confines of a studio. The first live painting event will take place on March 19 as the Utah Jazz take on the Washington Wizards. During the game, eight (8) local artists will be stationed throughout Delta Center, transforming the arena’s energy and atmosphere into stunning works of art – live and in the moment. The next evening on March 20, eight (8) additional artists will create their original pieces as Utah Hockey Club faces off against the Buffalo Sabres.

Following the live painting events, the SEG Foundation, in collaboration with the participating artists, will host a free-and-open-to-the-public En Plein Air Pop-Up Art Gallery at Delta Center on March 26 from 6 to 8 P.M. The one-night event will showcase the vibrant pieces created during the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games, along with additional works from each featured artist. Attendees will have the opportunity to view and purchase the unique pieces created during the games, as well as other items on display. Any unsold artwork created during the En Plein Air events will be auctioned off. All proceeds from the sale and auction will go directly to the artists.

In addition to the events held in partnership with The Blocks Art District, Ashley Smith, co-founder of Smith Entertainment Group, will surprise 4th and 5th graders participating in Salt Lake City School Districts Learning Lab afterschool art program on March 25. As part of its commitment to fostering creativity in youth, the SEG Foundation will also make a donation to Bad Dog Arts, a local program designed to inspire kids, teens, and adults through the creative arts. These funds will support summer camps and clinics for youth within the program, providing opportunities for young artists to develop their skills and creativity.

