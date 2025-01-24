Nick DeSimone: Filling Role on New Team in Utah

The road to the Wasatch Front has been a winding one for Nick DeSimone. The defenseman was claimed off waivers by Utah in January to fill gaps in the team’s banged-up defense core, and his steady play has proved valuable for a Utah squad chasing a playoff berth.

“He’s a pro,” said Utah Hockey Club Head Coach Andre Tourigny. “You can see he was well prepared every time he went in, and on every shift you know what to expect. So that’s why we like him; he’s predictable and he’s playing well.”

Throughout his career, DeSimone has mostly played in the American Hockey League, and he’s had to earn every opportunity he’s received at the NHL level.

“I always think subconsciously I had faith and belief in myself that I was going to do it,” said DeSmione about reaching the NHL the last couple of seasons. “But there are so many things out of your control that happened that maybe start to deter you a little bit. I've had so many mentors and people in my life that have kept me on the straight line and helped me out when I really needed it.”

One of those mentors was his brother, Phil. Phil is seven years older, and played professionally across North America and Europe.

“My brother was my idol,” said DeSimone with a smile. “He played in college, pro, and in Europe. Growing up, I did everything he did. He probably hated it when I copied everything he did.”

Collegiately, Phil played at the University of New Hampshire, and to Nick, UNH became his dream.

“That was the one school I wanted to go to,” recounted Utah’s defenseman. “I grew up going to [Phil’s] games at UNH. That's all I wanted to do. I was a huge college hockey fan…that was kind of my NHL. Obviously I dreamed of playing in the NHL, but college was what I wanted to do. With the band and everything, I just thought that was so cool.”

UNH never offered Nick a spot on the roster, and so the defenseman enrolled at Union College instead. His first game against New Hampshire, his dream school, was much anticipated.

“I was so angry and fired up that I actually played really badly,” laughed DeSimone. “And then the next night, I played a lot better and smarter. But the first one wasn't great.”

Undrafted out of Union, DeSimone earned an entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks in 2017. He spent four-and-a-half years with the Sharks’ AHL affiliate in the minors before eventually bouncing over to the Calgary Flames organization. Still, no NHL games yet.

Finally on Nov. 7, 2022, six years into his pro career, DeSimone cracked an NHL lineup for the first time with the Flames. He only played four games that season, but the next year in the 2023-24 campaign, he saw 34 games of action between the Flames and New Jersey Devils.

“Patience. Hard work. Discipline,” said DeSimone. “I mean, I spent a lot of years trying to work to get to where I am now. But at the end of the day, even when I was in the AHL, it's still a pretty good life, getting to play hockey for a living. And it's something I love to do.”

He had not appeared in a game yet this season for New Jersey, but had seen 12 games worth of action with the Devils’ AHL affiliate in Utica. In January, he was about to be sent down to the AHL again.

“Every day I was working towards getting to this league and staying in this league. So, yeah, just a lot of patience, and a lot of patience from other people in my life to help me through the process that has had a lot of ups and downs.”

The Devils claimed DeSimone off waivers last season in December, and Utah claimed him off waivers on Jan. 5 of this season before the rearguard could reach Utica. That means that twice in the last two years, DeSimone has had to pack up and try to reestablish himself in a new dressing room.

“It's weird. Humbling,” said DeSimone. “You know, you get put on waivers and it’s bittersweet, I'd say. The times I got picked up, I had a lot of close friends. So you kind of have to just break off your personal life and go into the next opportunity.”

With injuries to Utah defensemen Mikhail Sergachev, Sean Durzi, John Marino, and Robert Bortuzzo, the team needed some support on the back end. DeSimone’s addition in early January came as Druzi, Marino, and Bortuzzo were all on injured reserve.

“Obviously, it's nice to be wanted,” said DeSimone. “But also at the same time, you weren't wanted by the team that you were with. So it's kind of a tough divide. It's a weird 24 hours on waivers. Do I pack to go to the American League? Do I just kind of sit there and wait? But I have a great support system with my fiancé and my family and good friends.”

He’s worked his way up. Undrafted, five years in the minors before his first NHL game, and claimed off waivers twice in the last two seasons, his journey to Salt Lake City has been anything but linear, as is the case for most players hovering on the edge of NHL rosters. But for now, he’s stepping up to fill a role for Utah in crucial stretches of the season.