Rangers score 3 in 3rd, defeat Utah to extend point streak to 6

Artemi Panarin scored twice, and Sam Carrick had two assists for the Rangers (21-20-3), who extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2). Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves.

“What I really liked was the response in the second period and the third period,” New York coach Peter Laviolette said. “Especially the third period, just going out there and fighting for a win. It showed a lot of character and a lot of heart by the guys.”

Matias Maccelli scored twice, and Barrett Hayton had two assists for Utah (18-19-7), which has lost three in a row and is 1-4-0 on a seven-game homestand. Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves.

“I think we did a lot of good things to be honest. I think we were disappointed,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think we played hard. The way they scored their two goals in the third, those things will happen. But I think we deserved better today.”