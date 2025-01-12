SALT LAKE CITY – Mathew Barzal scored with 1:25 left in regulation and the New York Islanders defeated the Utah Hockey Club 2-1 at Delta Center on Saturday.
Barzal breaks tie late, Islanders edge Utah Hockey Club for 3rd win in row
Lee has 2 assists for New York; Ingram makes 30 saves in return to lineup for Utah
The forward found a rebound off a scrum in front of the net and lifted it over a sprawling Connor Ingram from the right circle.
“It was a big game, we've been playing good hockey and I thought we deserved this game tonight,” said Barzal. “We know what time of year it is, so it's crunch time, really. It’s kind of make or break for the team, and it looks like we're trending upwards… Every night's a big game, and tonight was a huge one.”
Anders Lee had two assists and Marcus Hogberg made 21 saves for the Islanders (17-18-7), who have won three games in a row for the first time this season.
“When you look at the schedule; Boston, Vegas, and then closing in Utah, we knew it would be a tough task and I’m very proud of our guys,” said Islanders coach Patrick Roy. “[In the] first period, I thought we came out pretty strong, we had our chances. We just didn't bear down on those [chances]. And then the second period was probably not our best period, but we gave ourselves a chance to win this game, and that's what we did.”
Nick Schmaltz scored and Ingram made 30 saves for Utah (18-17-7), who have lost eight of their past 10 games (2-6-2).
“It was tough for us to create clean chances, and it was tough for them to create clean chances,” said Utah coach Andre Tourigny. “They scored on one clean chance, and the other [goal], they went for the broken play. I think we had a few clean chances as well. We hit the post twice, and we could not bury our chances.”
Schmaltz opened the scoring at 1:13 of the second period, tipping a point shot from Michael Kesselring to give Utah a 1-0 lead.
“We had a lot of looks, but we have to be able to find more than one goal,” said Schmaltz. “The last couple games, we haven't generated a ton [of chances]. I think we've had our looks, but we just haven't capitalized on it.”
Brock Nelson tied it 1-1 at 3:36 of the third period, finishing off an impressive passing sequence between Barzal and Lee by firing a one-timer into a wide-open net.
“I thought we played the right way in the [third period],” said Lee. “We were hungry, we won battles, and we wanted that one. We needed it.”
“For us to come back in the third period, I think it's good for our confidence and it's good for us,” said Roy. “I think winning tonight will bring even more confidence. We're going home for seven games, and it was good timing to have a good streak like this.”
NOTES: Barzal’s extended his assist and point streaks to five games each (one goal, five assists). ... Lee extended his point streak to three games (three goals, two assists).