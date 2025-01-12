Barzal breaks tie late, Islanders edge Utah Hockey Club for 3rd win in row

Anders Lee had two assists and Marcus Hogberg made 21 saves for the Islanders (17-18-7), who have won three games in a row for the first time this season.

“When you look at the schedule; Boston, Vegas, and then closing in Utah, we knew it would be a tough task and I’m very proud of our guys,” said Islanders coach Patrick Roy. “[In the] first period, I thought we came out pretty strong, we had our chances. We just didn't bear down on those [chances]. And then the second period was probably not our best period, but we gave ourselves a chance to win this game, and that's what we did.”

Nick Schmaltz scored and Ingram made 30 saves for Utah (18-17-7), who have lost eight of their past 10 games (2-6-2).

“It was tough for us to create clean chances, and it was tough for them to create clean chances,” said Utah coach Andre Tourigny. “They scored on one clean chance, and the other [goal], they went for the broken play. I think we had a few clean chances as well. We hit the post twice, and we could not bury our chances.”