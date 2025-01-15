Dach scores twice, Canadiens hold off Utah

Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each had two assists for Utah (18-18-7), which has lost nine of its last 11 games (2-7-2). Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves.

Utah had penalty issues in the second period, taking five penalties in the middle frame and giving up two goals.

“I didn't like our second period, starting with getting in the box,” said Utah coach Andre Tourigny. “We started getting in the box right from the beginning. ... long story short, it built up in the second period and instead of recovering, we got worse and that was the game.”

Josh Doan opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 2:11 of the first period, putting the puck in the net off a rebound from Keller.

Matheson made it 1-1 at 3:18, splitting both defensemen and beating Vejmelka five-hole for the goal.

“I think we were giving up a lot of odd-man rushes in the first period, taking a lot of penalties,” said Matheson. “The more we were able to eliminate that, the more success we had being able to get back into their zone and force them to defend instead of us being in our zone the whole period.”