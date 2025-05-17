Men's Worlds Recap: Day 9

Every Utah Mammoth player participated in Saturday’s games at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship. Read more about Day 9 below!

USA vs GER: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

USA: Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Josh Doan, Michael Kesselring

GER: Maksymilian Szuber

Despite Germany pushing back in the second period, USA picked up its third win of the preliminary round and beat Germany 6-3. USA took an early 3-0 lead; however, three unanswered goals by Germany in the second period tied the game at 3-3 going into the final frame. Three third period goals secured the win for the Americans.

Tage Thompson, Frank Nazar, Drew O’Connor, Conor Garland, Logan Cooley, and Clayton Keller all scored for USA. Eric Mik, Jonas Muller, and Wojciech Stachowiak had Germany’s goals. With 11 points through five preliminary round games, USA is third in Group B. With the loss, Germany remains in fourth with nine points.

Mammoth Captain Clayton Keller had one goal and two assists, all during the third period, to help the Americans win. After setting up Conor Garland’s game winning goal and assisting on teammate Logan Cooley’s tally, Keller scored in the final two minutes of regulation. Keller has two goals and five assists through five preliminary round games.