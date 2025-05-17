Men's Worlds Recap: Day 9

All seven Mammoth players were in action during Saturday's preliminary round games

WorldsBlog5.17.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Every Utah Mammoth player participated in Saturday’s games at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship. Read more about Day 9 below!

USA vs GER: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

USA: Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Josh Doan, Michael Kesselring

GER: Maksymilian Szuber

Despite Germany pushing back in the second period, USA picked up its third win of the preliminary round and beat Germany 6-3. USA took an early 3-0 lead; however, three unanswered goals by Germany in the second period tied the game at 3-3 going into the final frame. Three third period goals secured the win for the Americans.

Tage Thompson, Frank Nazar, Drew O’Connor, Conor Garland, Logan Cooley, and Clayton Keller all scored for USA. Eric Mik, Jonas Muller, and Wojciech Stachowiak had Germany’s goals. With 11 points through five preliminary round games, USA is third in Group B. With the loss, Germany remains in fourth with nine points.

Mammoth Captain Clayton Keller had one goal and two assists, all during the third period, to help the Americans win. After setting up Conor Garland’s game winning goal and assisting on teammate Logan Cooley’s tally, Keller scored in the final two minutes of regulation. Keller has two goals and five assists through five preliminary round games.

Cooley’s goal in the final five minutes of the game was his third tally and seventh point at Men’s Worlds. He also assisted on the game winning goal. Michael Kesselring played 16:15 and recorded a shot on goal. Josh Doan played 6:23 in the win. For Germany, Maksymilian Szuber played 7:01.

USA will play Kazakhstan tomorrow at 8:20 a.m. MT. Germany’s next game is Monday against Karel Vejmelka and Czechia. Game time is 8:20 a.m. MT.

CZE vs KAZ: Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, DEN – Group B

CZE: Karel Vejmelka

With goals in each period, including three in the third, Czechia handed Kazakhstan an 8-1 loss on Saturday. Roman Cervenka’s hat trick paced the team while Matej Stransky and Adam Klapka each had a pair of goals. Jakub Flek also scored once for Czechia. Viacheslav Kolesnikov had Kazakhstan’s lone goal. With the win, Czechia remains at the top of Group B with 14 points.

Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka started his third game of the preliminary round and delivered a strong performance. Vejmelka stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced and finished the game with a .945 save percentage.

Up next for Czechia, a game against Maksymilian Szuber and Germany at 8:20 a.m. MT.

CAN vs SVK: Avicii Arena – Stockholm, SWE – Group A

CAN: Barrett Hayton

Canada continued its winning ways with a 7-0 win over Slovakia. Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon both scored twice while Brandon Montour, Tyson Foerster, and Macklin Celebrini each had a goal. With the victory, Canada is second in Group A with 15 points and has a game in hand on the group’s leader, Sweden (18 points).

Mammoth forward Barrett Hayton played 11:46 and had three shots on goal for Canada. Up next for Canada is a game against Finland on Monday. Game time is 12:20 p.m. MT.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE - May 18:

KAZ vs USA (Keller, Cooley, Kesselring, Doan) – 8:20 a.m. MT

